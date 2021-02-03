2021 NFL Draft Profile: CB Kary Vincent, Jr, LSU

LSU's Kary Vincent Jr is a bit undersized, but he'd be perfect for the role of nickel cornerback if the Giants were looking to add to that position.

CB KARY VINCENT JR

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 189 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: LSU

Kary Vincent Jr. was one of the many college football players to opt-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Vincent Jr. was the primary nickel corner opposite Derek Stingly Jr. and Kristian Fulton during the LSU 2019 Championship run.

Speaking of running, in 2018, Vincent ran the 100-meter dash in 10.01 seconds for the LSU track team. He was also the lead leg of the 4x100 that ranks 14th in NCAA history.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas. There have been many NFL alumni that have come out of the school, like RB Jamal Charles, LB/FB Elandon Roberts, and CB Tim McKyer. Vincent was the 95th ranked national recruit in the 2017 class, according to 247 Sports, and he was the 13th ranked cornerback.

He also had a productive 2019 year as his team went on to win the Championship. He had 47 tackles, 2 for a loss, four interceptions, and eight passes defensed while playing in 15 games. He finished his three years playing football for LSU with 87 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, one sack, six interceptions, and 15 passes defensed.

Notables

Vincent is the son of the late Kary Vincent Sr, a receiver picked in the sixth round of the 1992 draft out of Texas A&M by the Saints. The late Vincent spent two years on the Saints practice squad before finally getting on the field for the Charlotte Rage in 1994 and then a year later, the Milwaukee Mustangs of the Arena Football League.

Traits

Vincent isn’t the biggest corner on the field, but he possesses solid arm length and packs a powerful hit when he comes downhill. Incredibly quick feet, lateral agility, and burst out of his breaks to stay in phase on receivers.

He has an excellent combination of speed and fluid hips that allow him to excel in man coverage. He has elite football speed. He has shown patience attacking vertical stems in his back-pedal, and his quickness allows him to easily close width and ride the hip of his opponents, putting himself in good position.

He can stay in phase well while in man coverage and does a good job getting his hands into the catch point - very disruptive; it’s a reason why he had 14 passes defensed in his final two playing years. He has almost a receiver type of hands and concentration.

If you turn on his highlight tape, you’ll see multiple one-handed catches. His aggressiveness and physicality at the catch point are some of my favorite traits, along with his ability to secure the tough interceptions. Showed adequate processing in zone coverage; had an impressive interception against Oklahoma from a deep half safety spot.

Although the ability is present, he tends to allow receivers a bit too much space, and good quarterbacks make him pay. He does a very good job coming downhill on screens and delivering hard hits with very good play strength.

He isn’t always consistent in run support on the edge and can be a bit more aggressive in that respect. He has solid competitive toughness, but there are plays on tape that seem a bit lackadaisical. Overall, Vincent Jr. is a high upside, undersized corner with excellent ball skills and an ability to play man coverage effectively.

