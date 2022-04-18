2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

Ogbonnia was primarily a nose tackle and 2-technique for the UCLA Bruins defense. He played 526 snaps with 14 pressures, two sacks, 19 tackles, and 17 STOPs in 2021.

The defense slanted him quite a bit, and stunted him, switching gap responsibility and relying on his ability to engage, move, and shed to create disruption. He typically did a solid job eating double teams, albeit was caught off-guard when the second OL was late to the point of attack (Washington: Q1, 8:12).

He finished his career at UCLA with 35 pressures, three sacks, 48 tackles, and 38 STOPs in 1,348 snaps (648 in run defense; 686 as a pass rusher). Ogbonnia had a solid week in Mobile at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

He was winning one-on-ones with strength and showed a little bit more juice than his film provided. He attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and had the most reps of any DT (only three defensive tackles benched).