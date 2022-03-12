2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Ed Ingram, LSU
Ed Ingram, IOL
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 320
Class: RS-Senior
School: LSU
Arm Length: 33 3/8″
Wingspan: 83 7/8″
Hand: 10″
A former four-star recruit out of DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas, Ingram was the 13th ranked guard prospect and the 33rd Texan recruit in the 2017 cycle. Ingram missed the entire 2018 season with a suspension; he was accused of sexual assault. The charges were eventually dropped which led to his reinstatement.
Notables
Ingram started and played well during his 2017 freshman season before the suspension that cost him 2018. He returned to the lineup for the National Championship 2019 season with Joe Burrow under center; Ingram played 411 snaps that season. In 2021, Ingram was the best offensive linemen for LSU. He played 806 snaps, surrendering two sacks and 11 pressures. Ingram is a big-bodied powerful interior offensive lineman with a highlight reel of uprooting smaller defenders in space.
Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?
Strengths
- Great height/weight for guard
- Has quicker feet when pulling than I expected
- Comes off the line of scrimmage quick as a puller, good locating ability
- Very good backside puller in power/gap scheme, unloads through smaller defenders
- Does well in combo blocks, shows great balance and typically plays low
- Great upper-body strength
- Good lower leg drive when technique is executed, keeps feet moving
- Does well in pass protection
- Patient with a commanding strike, will readjust /refit
- Does well to restrict space; will grab and pull defenders tight
- Good overall grip strength
- Shows good anchor (although he was bull-rushed to ground by #18 Alabama)
- Solid reactive player in pass protection
- Ole Miss LB attempted to jump to knock ball down and Ingram buried the individual
- Shows good awareness on stunts/twists, quick processer
- Has played left and right guard
Can Improve
- Seems to have skinny calves
- Isn’t athletically gifted
- Not overly explosive
- Not very flexible through his body
- Can lunge and bend at the waist
- Could do better-sustaining blocks in the run game
- Consistency with hands can improve
- 2018 suspension/case has to be addressed
Summary
Overall, Ed Ingram is a powerful guard that plays with very good strength. He does well in pulling situations to annihilate the end man on the line of scrimmage, showing solid foot quickness, a low pad-level, and the ability to judge proper angles.
He’s not a great athlete for the position, and he’s not overly flexible in his lower half. The lack of high-end athletic traits cap his upside, but he can still succeed when using better technique (this can be inconsistent at times). Ingram could slip into day two and be a quality swing interior offensive linemen with the upside to start.
GRADE: 6.19
