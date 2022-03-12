2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Ed Ingram, LSU

The Giants need some young depth on their offensive line, and LSU's IOL Ed Ingram has some good tools on which to build.

Ed Ingram, IOL

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 320

Class: RS-Senior

School: LSU

Arm Length: 33 3/8″

Wingspan: 83 7/8″

Hand: 10″

A former four-star recruit out of DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas, Ingram was the 13th ranked guard prospect and the 33rd Texan recruit in the 2017 cycle. Ingram missed the entire 2018 season with a suspension; he was accused of sexual assault. The charges were eventually dropped which led to his reinstatement.

Notables

Ingram started and played well during his 2017 freshman season before the suspension that cost him 2018. He returned to the lineup for the National Championship 2019 season with Joe Burrow under center; Ingram played 411 snaps that season. In 2021, Ingram was the best offensive linemen for LSU. He played 806 snaps, surrendering two sacks and 11 pressures. Ingram is a big-bodied powerful interior offensive lineman with a highlight reel of uprooting smaller defenders in space.

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato? Click here to see those already posted. 1 Gallery 1 Images

Strengths

Great height/weight for guard

Has quicker feet when pulling than I expected

Comes off the line of scrimmage quick as a puller, good locating ability

Very good backside puller in power/gap scheme, unloads through smaller defenders

Does well in combo blocks, shows great balance and typically plays low

Great upper-body strength

Good lower leg drive when technique is executed, keeps feet moving

Does well in pass protection

Patient with a commanding strike, will readjust /refit

Does well to restrict space; will grab and pull defenders tight

Good overall grip strength

Shows good anchor (although he was bull-rushed to ground by #18 Alabama)

Solid reactive player in pass protection

Ole Miss LB attempted to jump to knock ball down and Ingram buried the individual

Shows good awareness on stunts/twists, quick processer

Has played left and right guard

Can Improve

Seems to have skinny calves

Isn’t athletically gifted

Not overly explosive

Not very flexible through his body

Can lunge and bend at the waist

Could do better-sustaining blocks in the run game

Consistency with hands can improve

2018 suspension/case has to be addressed

Summary

Overall, Ed Ingram is a powerful guard that plays with very good strength. He does well in pulling situations to annihilate the end man on the line of scrimmage, showing solid foot quickness, a low pad-level, and the ability to judge proper angles.

He’s not a great athlete for the position, and he’s not overly flexible in his lower half. The lack of high-end athletic traits cap his upside, but he can still succeed when using better technique (this can be inconsistent at times). Ingram could slip into day two and be a quality swing interior offensive linemen with the upside to start.

GRADE: 6.19

Join the Giants Country Community