Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Alec Lindstrom
Team(s)
Boston College Eagles

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OC Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

The Giants enter free agency in need of a center. Could Boston College's Alec Lindstrom be an option if Tyler Linderbaum isn't on the board?

Alec Lindstrom, OC

Height: 6’3
Weight: 296 lbs
Class: RS-Senior
School: Boston College
Arm length: 32⅝”
Hand size: 9¼”

A former two-star prospect out of Shepherd Hill High School in Dudley, Massachusetts, Lindstrom was the 33rd ranked center recruited and the 11th out of Massachusetts during the 2017 cycle.

Lindstrom only weighed 240-pounds coming out of high school. His brother, an offensive guard named Chris, was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2019, and his father, Chris Lindstrom Sr., had a Hall of Fame career for Boston College before playing three seasons in the NFL.

Notables

Lindstrom played 2,575 snaps for Boston College, with 1,181 as a pass blocker. Lindstrom started 48 games. He allowed only 24 pressures and three sacks in his college career.

He was a preseason All-American selection by Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus, and he finished the season with first-team All-ACC honors; he also earned that honor after the 2020 season. Lindstrom attended the combine; here are his numbers:

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

bradberry
Play
Big Blue+

Why Giants Don't Have to Rush to Trade Cornerback James Bradberry

If you're surprised that cornerback James Bradberry hasn't been traded yet, here's a possible theory behind what Giants general manager Joe Schoen could be thinking.

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (OL10) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

Nick takes a look at another developmental offensive line prospect, Arizona State's Kellen Diesch.

By Nick Falato11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State offensive lineman Ed Ingram (OL21) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Ed Ingram, LSU

The Giants need some young depth on their offensive line, and LSU's IOL Ed Ingram has some good tools on which to build.

By Nick FalatoMar 12, 2022
Mar 12, 2022
  • 40-yard-dash: 5.18
  • Bench press: 25
  • Vertical jump: 29”
  • Broad jump: 111”
  • 3-Cone drill: 7.5
  • Short shuttle: 4.66

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Click here to see those already posted.
USATSI_16002806_168386747_lowres
1
Gallery
1 Images

Strengths

  • Solid height
  • Solid overall athlete for OC
  • Good lateral agility when moving in outside zone or kicking into space
  • Stays square to target and finishes with authority
  • Fundamentally sound with most aspects of playing OL
  • Frames his blocks well and takes good angles to point of contact
  • Solid punch and active hands
  • Punch is well timed, well placed (genereally), and he keeps his elbows tight
  • Did a good job restricting space and using strong hands to grip
  • Solid anchor and ability to absorb contact
  • Good job working combo blocks, solid hip fluidity to quickly pivot
  • Timing is well executed coming off of combos and allowing RBs to find creases
  • Solid when climbing to the second level, albeit a bit high at times
  • Very physical and mean finisher who likes to embarrasse defenders
  • Smart player who understood defensive diversions/stunts
  • Has a lot of experience, started for three seasons

Can Improve

  • A sub-300 pound interior offensive lineman - needs to add mass
  • Pad-level can be too high
  • Leans at the waist with his high center of gravity
  • Balance is adequate at best
  • As pad level rises, quality technique wains
  • Needs to be quicker off the snap
  • Isn’t overly powerful
  • Struggled to bring feet with him against quick defenders who quickly established half-man relationships
  • Has only played center in his college career

Summary

Overall, Alec Lindstrom is an undersized center who executes good technique with his hands and angles and does a good job working in tandem with his guards. His play strength is adequate at best, and he’s not the most powerful center prospect, but he’s smart and a very strong finisher--he will punish vulnerable defenders.

If Alec Lindstrom mastered the art of leverage and keeping his center of gravity lower, then his balance issues wouldn’t be as prominent. I appreciate his mentality, and he’s a solid option with starting upside who can be selected somewhere on Day 3.

GRADE: 6.14

draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles

bradberry
Big Blue+

Why Giants Don't Have to Rush to Trade Cornerback James Bradberry

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Kellen Diesch (OL10) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

By Nick Falato11 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State offensive lineman Ed Ingram (OL21) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Ed Ingram, LSU

By Nick FalatoMar 12, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Big Blue+

Where Giants' Salary Cap Stands After Martinez, Shepard Restructures

By Patricia TrainaMar 12, 2022
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The Pre-Free Agency Edition

By Patricia TrainaMar 12, 2022
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) celebrates after an interception against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Giants, Blake Martinez Agree to Restructured Deal

By Patricia TrainaMar 11, 2022
Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith (82) scores a touchdown in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Transactions

Giants Waive TE Kaden Smith with Failed Physical Designation

By Patricia TrainaMar 11, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

By Nick FalatoMar 11, 2022