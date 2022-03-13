2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OC Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

The Giants enter free agency in need of a center. Could Boston College's Alec Lindstrom be an option if Tyler Linderbaum isn't on the board?

Alec Lindstrom, OC

Height: 6’3

Weight: 296 lbs

Class: RS-Senior

School: Boston College

Arm length: 32⅝”

Hand size: 9¼”

A former two-star prospect out of Shepherd Hill High School in Dudley, Massachusetts, Lindstrom was the 33rd ranked center recruited and the 11th out of Massachusetts during the 2017 cycle.

Lindstrom only weighed 240-pounds coming out of high school. His brother, an offensive guard named Chris, was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2019, and his father, Chris Lindstrom Sr., had a Hall of Fame career for Boston College before playing three seasons in the NFL.

Notables

Lindstrom played 2,575 snaps for Boston College, with 1,181 as a pass blocker. Lindstrom started 48 games. He allowed only 24 pressures and three sacks in his college career.

He was a preseason All-American selection by Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus, and he finished the season with first-team All-ACC honors; he also earned that honor after the 2020 season. Lindstrom attended the combine; here are his numbers:

40-yard-dash: 5.18

Bench press: 25

Vertical jump: 29”

Broad jump: 111”

3-Cone drill: 7.5

Short shuttle: 4.66

Strengths

Solid height

Solid overall athlete for OC

Good lateral agility when moving in outside zone or kicking into space

Stays square to target and finishes with authority

Fundamentally sound with most aspects of playing OL

Frames his blocks well and takes good angles to point of contact

Solid punch and active hands

Punch is well timed, well placed (genereally), and he keeps his elbows tight

Did a good job restricting space and using strong hands to grip

Solid anchor and ability to absorb contact

Good job working combo blocks, solid hip fluidity to quickly pivot

Timing is well executed coming off of combos and allowing RBs to find creases

Solid when climbing to the second level, albeit a bit high at times

Very physical and mean finisher who likes to embarrasse defenders

Smart player who understood defensive diversions/stunts

Has a lot of experience, started for three seasons

Can Improve

A sub-300 pound interior offensive lineman - needs to add mass

Pad-level can be too high

Leans at the waist with his high center of gravity

Balance is adequate at best

As pad level rises, quality technique wains

Needs to be quicker off the snap

Isn’t overly powerful

Struggled to bring feet with him against quick defenders who quickly established half-man relationships

Has only played center in his college career

Summary

Overall, Alec Lindstrom is an undersized center who executes good technique with his hands and angles and does a good job working in tandem with his guards. His play strength is adequate at best, and he’s not the most powerful center prospect, but he’s smart and a very strong finisher--he will punish vulnerable defenders.

If Alec Lindstrom mastered the art of leverage and keeping his center of gravity lower, then his balance issues wouldn’t be as prominent. I appreciate his mentality, and he’s a solid option with starting upside who can be selected somewhere on Day 3.

GRADE: 6.14

