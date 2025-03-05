Giants Country

2025 Key College Pro Days and Giants-Related Storylines to Watch

The New York Giants have their work cut out for them in the upcoming weeks.

Evan Orris

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome.
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The final pre-draft phase is underway, and it is the annual series of pro days held by many of the major college programs. This phase will coincide with the top 30 visits for the various top-of-the-board prospects who will meet with NFL teams from now until just before the draft.

The New York Giants are expected to attend all the pro days as they continue to do due diligence and finalize their scouting reports and big board ahead of the draft.

Here is a look at the pro days of very high interest for the Giants and the prospects they could focus on.

Travis Hunter
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado (March 18-21 -- Exact date TBA)

After electing not to throw at the NFL combine, the Giants will get a first-hand look at Shedeur Sanders at his pro day. Even more beneficial to Sanders is that he will throw to a wide receiver group he has already built a rapport with instead of a random group of receivers at the combine.

If Sanders improves his stock during his pro day, it could cost the Giants a chance to draft him at No. 3. The Cleveland Browns are interested in a quarterback. They could become enamored with Sanders and select him with the No. 2 overall pick. Or a bidding war could start over the No. 1 overall pick held by the Tennessee Titans.

Aside from Sanders, the Giants will likely be interested in cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, who could potentially use the No. 3 overall pick on. Hunter will participate in both offensive and defensive drills. His pro day should have scouts drooling from the possibility of him playing cornerback and wide receiver.

Other prospects that the Giants could be watching include receiver Jimmy Horn, Jr, Will Sheppard, and LaJontay Wester. The Giants receivers group could use an infusion of depth, especially if, as expected, Darius Slayton leaves during free agency. And while none of those three mentioned receivers project as Day 1 or Day 2 picks, a Day 3 or UDFA gem could emerge from the group.  

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball against the Syracuse.
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Miami (FL) (March 24)

Like Sanders, Cam Ward also did not throw at the NFL combine last week. The focus will solely be on him. Ward essentially controls the whole draft board. The Titans want to trade the No. 1 overall pick, but Ward could convince them otherwise, sending the Giants into a tailspin as the Browns might zero in on Sanders. However, if Ward doesn't enamor the Titans, they could trade the pick.

The Giants have been linked to Ward in a growing number of mock drafts of late, as there seems to be a growing sentiment that Ward is at the top of the quarterbacks class, though not necessarily at the top of the draft board. How he performs at his pro days could very well end any remaining debate as to how high he’ll go in next month’s draft.

Other prospects the Giants could be interested in include TE Elijah Arroyo, running back Damien Martinez, and receiver Xavier Restrepo. Again, these are all players at positions where the Giants could potentially be looking to add some depth.

Mason Graham (55) walks up the tunnel for halftime during the spring game.
Blue Team defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) walks up the tunnel for halftime during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan (March 21)

If the Giants aren't in full-bloom love with the top quarterback prospects in the draft, they might look toward improving the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive lineman Mason Graham is among the best defensive linemen in the draft and can combine with Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence II, and Kayvon Thibodeaux to provide a steady line. Will Johnson is also seen as the best pure cornerback in the draft and might've been selected over Hunter if he had not played both sides of the ball.

The Giants could also add more weapons to the offense in later rounds. Colston Loveland is a dynamic vertical threat at tight end and could pair well with the young core of Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger.

Another potential prospect the Giants will closely examine is cornerback Will Johnson. Johnson probably won’t make it out of the first round, but for a team as cornerback-needy as the Giants, you can be sure they’re exploring all avenues to fix that unit’s depth.  

Other potential prospects the Giants could be keying in on include running backs  Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings, who could help round out the group. Edwards was seen by many as one of the top running back prospects at the beginning of the season but had an underwhelming senior season.

American team quarterback Jalen Milroe of Alabama (4) warms up during Senior Bowl practice.
Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team quarterback Jalen Milroe of Alabama (4) warms up during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Alabama (March 19)

The key prospect to watch is quarterback Jalen Milroe. There are reportedly concerns among NFL teams about Milroe’s accuracy, but he can erase that with a strong pro-day showing.

Milroe is seen as a Day 2 prospect but can move into Round 1 discussions. If the Giants don't select a quarterback at No. 3, Milroe could be a potential Round 2 option, or they can even trade up into the first round for him.

Aside from Milroe, New York needs intriguing prospects at positions of need. They have holes at guard, the defensive line, and safety. Malachi Moore, Tim Smith, and Tyler Booker could address those needs in the later rounds.

Other players who might be of interest are edge Quandarris Robinson and defensive lineman Tim Smith. And just for kicks (no pun intended), punter James Burnip could be someone the Giants take notes on, not necessarily as a potential draft prospect, but maybe as an undrafted free agent, Plan B should punter Jamie Gillan leave in free agency.

Abdul Carter
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts after suffering an injury against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Penn State (March 28)

Edge rusher Abdul Carter, whose combined medicals revealed a foot issue for which doctors determined he wouldn’t need surgery, told reporters that he planned to work out during his pro day. While the injury isn’t expected to cause him to tumble too far down most teams’ draft boards, there will undoubtedly be interest regarding how well he moves with that ailment.  

Another prospect to draw eyes to him is tight end Tyler Warren, who is a projected first-round draft pick. The Giants are thought to want to add depth to their tight ends room, but that position isn’t a top priority. Still, looking at the top prospects for down the line is always good.

Safety Kevin Winston, Jr. is another prospect who could draw some interest. The Giants are thin at the safety spot, and it would probably cost them far too much to sign a veteran in free agency. The Giants could address this spot as soon as Day 2, especially if they lose Jason Pinnock in free agency, as is likely to be the case.

Notre Dame (TBD)

Xavier Watts (0) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Quinten Joyner (0) runs the ball ahead of Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While no prospect jumps out as a potential first-round pick for the Giants, there are Day 2 and 3 prospects they could target, such as safety Xavier Watts and cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Morrison, in particular, will be of interest, given his injury situation last year. 

Meanwhile, the Giants also need someone to pair with Dexter Lawrence II on the interior. Rylie Mills and Howard Cross III, whose dad played for the Giants from 1989-2001, might be able to help provide depth to the position.

Sticking with quarterbacks, the Giants will no doubt check in on Riley Leonard, who could be among the Tier 2 prospects in this draft class at his position. 

Pro Day Schedule

Date

School

March 3

Ball State

Miami (OH)

March 4

Indiana

March 5

Purdue

March 6

Illinois State

March 7

East Texas A&M

Washington State

March 10

Austin Peay

Eastern Kentucky

Georgia Southern

Washington

Western Michigan

March 11

Central Michigan

Kentucky

Oklahoma

Tennessee

March 12

Georgia

Wyoming

March 13

Buffalo

Clemson

March 14

Delaware

Georgia Tech

March 17

Arkansas

UCLA

March 18-21 (exact Date TBD)

Big 12 Pro Day - Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Okahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, West Virginia

March 18

Northwestern

Oregon

South Carolina

March 19

Alabama

Alabama A&M

Idaho State

Kent State

Minnesota

March 20

California

Middle Tennessee

March 21

Michigan

Missouri

Youngstown State

March 24

Bowling Green

Miami (FL)

Stony Brook

UTSA

March 25

Boise State

LSU

Ohio State

South Dakota State

Texas

USF

March 27

Army

Holy Cross

Merrimack

Morgan State

North Dakota State

Texas A&M

Villanova

March 28

Maine

Penn State

March 31

Sacramento State

April 1

Albany

April 3

Montana

Published
Evan Orris
EVAN ORRIS

Evan Orris is a 2022 graduate of Indiana University. In college, he covered the Indiana Hoosiers football and men’s basketball teams for the Daily Hoosier and Hoosier Huddle. Evan also wrote for FanSided, the New York Post, and NBA.com. During his time with the Post, he covered the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

