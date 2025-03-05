2025 Key College Pro Days and Giants-Related Storylines to Watch
The final pre-draft phase is underway, and it is the annual series of pro days held by many of the major college programs. This phase will coincide with the top 30 visits for the various top-of-the-board prospects who will meet with NFL teams from now until just before the draft.
The New York Giants are expected to attend all the pro days as they continue to do due diligence and finalize their scouting reports and big board ahead of the draft.
Here is a look at the pro days of very high interest for the Giants and the prospects they could focus on.
Colorado (March 18-21 -- Exact date TBA)
After electing not to throw at the NFL combine, the Giants will get a first-hand look at Shedeur Sanders at his pro day. Even more beneficial to Sanders is that he will throw to a wide receiver group he has already built a rapport with instead of a random group of receivers at the combine.
If Sanders improves his stock during his pro day, it could cost the Giants a chance to draft him at No. 3. The Cleveland Browns are interested in a quarterback. They could become enamored with Sanders and select him with the No. 2 overall pick. Or a bidding war could start over the No. 1 overall pick held by the Tennessee Titans.
Aside from Sanders, the Giants will likely be interested in cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, who could potentially use the No. 3 overall pick on. Hunter will participate in both offensive and defensive drills. His pro day should have scouts drooling from the possibility of him playing cornerback and wide receiver.
Other prospects that the Giants could be watching include receiver Jimmy Horn, Jr, Will Sheppard, and LaJontay Wester. The Giants receivers group could use an infusion of depth, especially if, as expected, Darius Slayton leaves during free agency. And while none of those three mentioned receivers project as Day 1 or Day 2 picks, a Day 3 or UDFA gem could emerge from the group.
Miami (FL) (March 24)
Like Sanders, Cam Ward also did not throw at the NFL combine last week. The focus will solely be on him. Ward essentially controls the whole draft board. The Titans want to trade the No. 1 overall pick, but Ward could convince them otherwise, sending the Giants into a tailspin as the Browns might zero in on Sanders. However, if Ward doesn't enamor the Titans, they could trade the pick.
The Giants have been linked to Ward in a growing number of mock drafts of late, as there seems to be a growing sentiment that Ward is at the top of the quarterbacks class, though not necessarily at the top of the draft board. How he performs at his pro days could very well end any remaining debate as to how high he’ll go in next month’s draft.
Other prospects the Giants could be interested in include TE Elijah Arroyo, running back Damien Martinez, and receiver Xavier Restrepo. Again, these are all players at positions where the Giants could potentially be looking to add some depth.
Michigan (March 21)
If the Giants aren't in full-bloom love with the top quarterback prospects in the draft, they might look toward improving the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive lineman Mason Graham is among the best defensive linemen in the draft and can combine with Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence II, and Kayvon Thibodeaux to provide a steady line. Will Johnson is also seen as the best pure cornerback in the draft and might've been selected over Hunter if he had not played both sides of the ball.
The Giants could also add more weapons to the offense in later rounds. Colston Loveland is a dynamic vertical threat at tight end and could pair well with the young core of Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger.
Another potential prospect the Giants will closely examine is cornerback Will Johnson. Johnson probably won’t make it out of the first round, but for a team as cornerback-needy as the Giants, you can be sure they’re exploring all avenues to fix that unit’s depth.
Other potential prospects the Giants could be keying in on include running backs Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings, who could help round out the group. Edwards was seen by many as one of the top running back prospects at the beginning of the season but had an underwhelming senior season.
Alabama (March 19)
The key prospect to watch is quarterback Jalen Milroe. There are reportedly concerns among NFL teams about Milroe’s accuracy, but he can erase that with a strong pro-day showing.
Milroe is seen as a Day 2 prospect but can move into Round 1 discussions. If the Giants don't select a quarterback at No. 3, Milroe could be a potential Round 2 option, or they can even trade up into the first round for him.
Aside from Milroe, New York needs intriguing prospects at positions of need. They have holes at guard, the defensive line, and safety. Malachi Moore, Tim Smith, and Tyler Booker could address those needs in the later rounds.
Other players who might be of interest are edge Quandarris Robinson and defensive lineman Tim Smith. And just for kicks (no pun intended), punter James Burnip could be someone the Giants take notes on, not necessarily as a potential draft prospect, but maybe as an undrafted free agent, Plan B should punter Jamie Gillan leave in free agency.
Penn State (March 28)
Edge rusher Abdul Carter, whose combined medicals revealed a foot issue for which doctors determined he wouldn’t need surgery, told reporters that he planned to work out during his pro day. While the injury isn’t expected to cause him to tumble too far down most teams’ draft boards, there will undoubtedly be interest regarding how well he moves with that ailment.
Another prospect to draw eyes to him is tight end Tyler Warren, who is a projected first-round draft pick. The Giants are thought to want to add depth to their tight ends room, but that position isn’t a top priority. Still, looking at the top prospects for down the line is always good.
Safety Kevin Winston, Jr. is another prospect who could draw some interest. The Giants are thin at the safety spot, and it would probably cost them far too much to sign a veteran in free agency. The Giants could address this spot as soon as Day 2, especially if they lose Jason Pinnock in free agency, as is likely to be the case.
Notre Dame (TBD)
While no prospect jumps out as a potential first-round pick for the Giants, there are Day 2 and 3 prospects they could target, such as safety Xavier Watts and cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Morrison, in particular, will be of interest, given his injury situation last year.
Meanwhile, the Giants also need someone to pair with Dexter Lawrence II on the interior. Rylie Mills and Howard Cross III, whose dad played for the Giants from 1989-2001, might be able to help provide depth to the position.
Sticking with quarterbacks, the Giants will no doubt check in on Riley Leonard, who could be among the Tier 2 prospects in this draft class at his position.
Pro Day Schedule
Date
School
March 3
Ball State
Miami (OH)
March 4
Indiana
March 5
Purdue
March 6
Illinois State
March 7
East Texas A&M
Washington State
March 10
Austin Peay
Eastern Kentucky
Georgia Southern
Washington
Western Michigan
March 11
Central Michigan
Kentucky
Oklahoma
Tennessee
March 12
Georgia
Wyoming
March 13
Buffalo
Clemson
March 14
Delaware
Georgia Tech
March 17
Arkansas
UCLA
March 18-21 (exact Date TBD)
Big 12 Pro Day - Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Okahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, West Virginia
March 18
Northwestern
Oregon
South Carolina
March 19
Alabama
Alabama A&M
Idaho State
Kent State
Minnesota
March 20
California
Middle Tennessee
March 21
Michigan
Missouri
Youngstown State
March 24
Bowling Green
Miami (FL)
Stony Brook
UTSA
March 25
Boise State
LSU
Ohio State
South Dakota State
Texas
USF
March 27
Army
Holy Cross
Merrimack
Morgan State
North Dakota State
Texas A&M
Villanova
March 28
Maine
Penn State
March 31
Sacramento State
April 1
Albany
April 3
Montana