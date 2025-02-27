Howard Cross III Would Welcome Chance to Play for Giants
Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross III can have a full-circle moment if the New York Giants select him on draft night.
Cross is the son of former Giant tight end Howard Cross Jr., whom Big Blue selected with the No. 158 overall pick in the sixth round of the 1989 NFL Draft. However, his son decided to pursue a potential path to the NFL on the other side of the ball.
As luck would have it, the younger Cross plays a position (defensive end) that the Giants need. The young man is excited about potentially playing on the Giants' defense.
"I'll be absolutely blessed to get any opportunity, but it's just like a legacy thing. I think it would be cool," Cross told reporters Wednesday at the combine.
"I would definitely be cracking jokes and stuff like that. If I ever got a chance, I think it would be cool–I'm not going to lie to you."
The elder Cross played 13 years for the Giants from 1989 to 2001 at tight end. Although he was mainly known for his blocking ability, he finished his career with 201 receptions, 2,194 yards, and 17 touchdowns. Cross Jr. also recorded four catches for 39 yards in the Giants Super Bowl XXV win over the Buffalo Bills.
He retired in 2001, spending his whole career in blue. However, Cross couldn't stay away from football and his team. In 2007, he joined the Giants’ radio network as a broadcaster, a post he still holds.
Cross raised his family in Paramus, New Jersey, where trotting for any other team, especially within the Giants division, was a no-no.
"I can’t be in a Giants household and start rooting for the Eagles. If I had said the words J-E-T-S, I would have gotten kicked out,” the younger Cross said. “But it’s also Jersey. Jersey is a small area. It’s either the blue or the green, so I was in a blue area- solid Giants stuff everywhere you go. I was indoctrinated with the Giants."
Cross played high school football at Saint Joseph Regional High School. In his senior season, he finished with 218 tackles, 45.0 TFLs, 22.0 sacks, four fumble recoveries, two passes defended, and two forced fumbles, leading Saint Joseph's to its 19th New Jersey State Championship in 2018.
As the No. 25 strongside defensive end nationally and the No. 8 player from New Jersey by 247Sports.com, Cross III committed to Notre Dame.
In West Bend, Indiana, Cross endured a successful collegiate career. In six seasons, he recorded 169 total tackles, 11 sacks, 21 tackles for losses, and three forced fumbles. He earned 2024 FWAA Second Team All-American honors.
The 23-year-old ranked 28th among FBS defensive tackles with a 74.7 PFF pass-rushing grade this season and finished with a 71.0 overall grade. He is seen by many as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 prospect, but that can change with a strong combine showing.
During his time in Indiana, Cross still brought that Jersey lunch pail mentality to the field, which he had learned from his father.
"My personality, I mean, honestly it, comes from my dad and how I was raised. My dad off the field is a significantly different person than he was on the field,” Cross said.
“I never knew him on the field. It would be kind of fun if I did know him on the field. But on the field, I’m a dog; off the field, I’m a nerd. I'm just a cool guy. That’s all I got.”
The Giants have an opening on the defensive line next to star Dexter Lawrence II. Last season, Lawrence recorded a career-high nine sacks and eight tackles for losses in just 12 games after a dislocated elbow cut his season short. He was often double-teamed by opponents when he played.
According to NFL Pro, Lawrence's quick pressure rates (quarterback pressures under three seconds) have dropped significantly since the Giants parted ways with Leonard Williams in the 2023 season. The 2020 first-round pick's QPR was 27 and 20 in 2022 and 2023 but dropped to just ten without another proven lineman next to him.
Once Lawrence went down with an injury, the Giants brought in veterans Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Armon Watts and younger players like Jordan Riley, D.J. Davison, Elijah Garcia, and Elijah Chatman.
Following Week 12, they combined for just one sack and four tackles for losses, showcasing the need at the position.
Cross believes he can complement Lawrence perfectly and help solidify the Giants' defensive line, providing depth at a crucial position.
"Speed. Power, speed. I’m a nerd, so I look at it like Superman and Batman," said Cross of potentially partnering with Lawrence.
"Batman doesn’t have a lot of powers. He doesn’t do a lot of stuff, but he knows how to get around people,” he continued.
“I’m a film guru. I sit down, and I watch film for an extremely long period of time– maybe even longer than I should–but I look and read and do everything I can to make sure I do everything I can to beat you.
“Obviously, Dexter Lawrence is probably one of the strongest people in the league, so I think I would complement him well."
We’ll see in a few weeks if the Giants agree.