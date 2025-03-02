Biggest Takeaways from NFL Combine Day 3
In what will likely be the most-watched day of the NFL Combine this year, the receivers and running backs didn’t disappoint on Saturday, while the quarterbacks–those who worked out, that is–delivered a mixed bag.
Running Backs were FLYING
In the past 13 years, there have only been two NFL Combines in which five or more running backs ran a 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds or less.
The first year was in 2022, and that feat was accomplished in 2025 thanks to Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten, Texas’ Jaydon Blue, SMU’s Brashard Smith, UCF’s RJ Harvey, and Florida’s Montrell Johnson.
The top four were all expected to be at or near the top of the list, but Johnson was the only surprise to the group. Not only is this running back class deep, but they’ve also shown they’re one of the more athletic groups we’ve had in recent history.
Running back isn’t a pressing need for the Giants, it’s hard to see them not dipping into this talented and deep class at some point on Day 3.
Tahj Brooks Impresses
While Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks isn’t the fastest back, his overall athletic profile is impressive.
Brooks’s test results included a 4.52 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical, 10’ broad jump, a 6.9-second three-cone drill, and a 4.06-second short shuttle. While those numbers aren’t elite across the board, they’re impressive, especially for someone his size.
Brooks looked comfortable doing almost every drill during on-field workouts and was a fluid mover.
Jalen Milroe’s Day
Alabama QB Jalen Milroe didn’t run a 40-yard dash or participate in measured workouts at the NFL Combine, but very few quarterbacks did.
From an NFL Draft stock perspective, I understand why Milroe didn’t want to work out. He’s already thought of as the most athletic quarterback in the class.
If he works out, then he’s either going to prove everyone right or run the risk of being out-tested—he wisely chose the option where he can’t be proven wrong.
Where Milroe did compete was throwing the ball,, and while he had his fair share of miscues, every quarterback did. Similar to college all-star games, this is the first time these quarterbacks have ever thrown to this set of receivers, so there will be miscalculations.
Historically Fast WR Class
This is the first time since the 2012 NFL Combine that ten wide receivers have run under a 4.40 40-yard dash time.
This year, Texas WR Matthew Golden (one of the two Texas players who threatened to break Xavier Worthy’s record of 4.21 seconds) led the way with a 4.29 40-yard dash run.
Day 3just got much more interesting when discussing the ceiling, special team recor potential, and game speed compared to the 40-time.
Most of the players that hit under 4.40 this year will probably be Day 3 picks: Dont’e Thornton, Chimere Dike, Jaylin Lane, Arian Smith, Tai Felton, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Jordan Watkins, Isaiah Bond, and Jaylin Noel.
