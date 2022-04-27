Breaking Down Various NFL Draft Rumors' Potential Impact on Giants

The Athletic has reported that receiver Darius Slayton could be traded sooner than later. Slayton, a fifth-round pick in 2019, is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has a $2,598,721 cap hit-- a rich total for a receiver who right now projects to be fourth on the depth chart.

Pat's Take: This report comes as zero surprise given the Giants' current cap situation. New York, per the latest NFLPA public salary cap report, shows the Giants as having $6,340,274 in cap space, but it's unclear if that total is before or after the $1.2 million being held in escrow pending the outcome of Logan Ryan's grievance case.

The Giants, according to Over the Cap, need just over $12.5 million to sign their rookie class, and every little bit of spare change is going to help. But from a bigger perspective, the truth is that Slayton has been unable to follow up on his impressive rookie season in which he caught 57.1 percent of his pass targets for eight touchdowns.

Since then, Slayton's catch percentage has dropped each year, hitting a career-low of 44 percent last season. He also has five touchdown catches in the last two years.

Once viewed as a fifth-round steal, that kind of production coupled with his cap hit just doesn't add up. With the Giants needing cap room and this year's receiver class being so deep, Slayton's removal from the roster would not be a surprise.

But for the very same reasons cited above (drop off in production and him being in the final year of his contract), I'm not sure if the Giants would be able to get much more than maybe a conditional seventh-rounder for Slayton. The Giants need the salary cap space, but they can get it in other ways.

And while this draft class is talent-rich at receiver, I think the Giants will hang on to Slayton, bring him to camp to compete, and then decide from there as the cap savings would be the same regardless if he were to be cut before June 1 or after.