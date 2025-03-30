Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter a Popular Choice for Giants in Newest Mock Drafts
EAST RUTHERFORD — The New York Giants have a glaring need for a franchise quarterback, but according to a new mock draft by The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino, the Giants project to be shut out of a chance of selecting either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, who go first and second respectively.
If that scenario were to play out, it wouldn’t be the end of the world for the Giants, according to Valentino, who cites the Giants’ signing of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as stop-gap options that should plug the glaring hole at quarterback for at least this year.
Meanwhile, with the third overall pick in the draft, Valentino has the Giants going on the defense, selecting Colorado’s cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter over Penn State edge Abdul Carter.
Valentino’s choice for the Giants is Hunter, the two-way star whom New York reportedly sees more as a cornerback at the pro level and as a player for whom they could design a select package of plays on offense to take advantage of Hunter’s abilities as a receiver.
According to Valentino, it’s not the end of the world if the Giants don’t get a chance at selecting Ward or Sanders in this draft because they double-dipped into the veteran market to add Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. That leaves the door open to continue adding to a defense that struggled last year.
“The Giants could justify adding Abdul Carter to their stellar pass-rush duo of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns, but this roster needs as many star-level players on the field as possible,” Valentino said.
“Travis Hunter helps solve their need at either corner or receiver, but I especially like his fit on offense next to Malik Nabers.”
Hunter was the top-ranked cornerback/receiver at the NFL combine, with a 99 production score and a 92 total score, ranking him first among his fellow draft-class prospects.
Selecting Hunter is as strong a value pick as one will find in this class because of his versatility and elite athleticism, which can open up many possibilities for a creative coaching staff to explore.
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has compared Hunter’s skillset to receiver DeVonta Smith of the Eagles and former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.
One AFC executive told Ruetter that Hunter is more valuable as a cornerback than a receiver who maybe sees between 8-10 snaps per game as a pass target. An NFC executive touted Hunter as a receiver “comparable to last year’s big three of Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrrison, Jr., and Rome Odunze.”
Valentino isn’t the only one projecting Hunter to the Giants at No. 3 in their latest mock draft. Eric Edholm of NFL.com did the same, except in his mock draft, Sanders is on the board when the Giants go on the clock at No. 3.
“Hunter would give the Giants another elite talent after last year's top-10 selection of Malik Nabers,” Edholm said. “The reigning Heisman Trophy winner could probably start for New York at either corner or receiver right away, so Big Blue almost can't go wrong here.”
For a Giants team that needs to hit the ground running right out of the gate in what’s a critical year for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, it’s hard to argue with the idea that the Giants select players who can contribute right away, particularly those who end up being chosen in the top 100.
