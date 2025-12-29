Where the NY Giants' 2025 Season Ranks In The All-Time Misery Index

The 2025 Giants have unleashed a unique brand of torture on their fan base. They have blown five fourth-quarter leads and are hurtling their way through a seven-game losing streak. The organization's foundation is exposed and has sustained significant damage.

But just where does this squad rank on the all-time misery index? While it may be difficult to acknowledge right now, Big Blue has posted worse campaigns. You should already be numb to pain at this point, so it only makes sense to revisit what are arguably the Giants' five most excruciating years.

5. The 2025 NY Giants

New York has melted in clutch moments, sustained multiple devastating injuries, been forced to fire its head coach and defensive coordinator before Thanksgiving, and become the first team eliminated from playoff contention.

When factoring in all of that dysfunction and misfortune, it is admittedly hard to imagine four Giants seasons that were worse over the last century. This campaign has something the others lacked, though. Hope.

Although he needs to control some of his worst impulses , rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has passed the eye test through his first 11 NFL starts. Despite averaging a paltry 185.63 passing yards per game, the 25th overall draft pick has competently led a woefully undermanned pass-catching group.

Dart has thrown for 13 touchdowns to just five interceptions and has rushed for 455 yards and nine scores, showcasing a versatile skill set that fans have not seen under center in ages. If he can stay on this trajectory and force himself to avoid unnecessary hits, he should have a promising NFL career.

Dart is hardly the only encouraging development to come out of this season. Brian Burns ranks second in the league with 16.5 sacks.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, before a season-ending hamstring injury, led a dramatically improved offensive line, impending free agent Wan'Dale Robinson is having a breakout year, having just cracked 1,000 yards receiving, and running back Cam Skattebo injected new life into the offense before suffering ankle and fibula injuries.

A shockingly inefficient defense has, however, prevented the team from escaping the cellar. The Giants are allowing 26.4 points, 364.1 total yards, and 145.4 rushing yards per game, ranking in the bottom third in each category.

With a strong head coach, revamped run defense, and a healthy Malik Nabers, this squad can make a significant leap next season. A 3-13 record has to put the Giants on this list, though.

4. 1966 Giants

Every generation of Giants fans knows what it is like to experience some degree of anguish. The 1960s began on a prosperous note but eventually descended into disarray. The 1966 campaign brought many to their knees.

New York went 1-12-1, which still represents the fewest number of wins the team has ever earned. The days of competing for the NFL championship were over, and a new, demoralizing era of Giants football was underway.

The Giants gave up a league-worst 35.8 points per game (only 15 teams at this time), surrendering 50-plus points in three different games -- Washington dropped 72 on them. The offense had its own issues.

Earl Morrall and Gary Wood each struggled at quarterback, combining for 13 passing touchdowns and 25 interceptions, and the rushing attack was largely ineffective.

Giants great Homer Jones did his best to keep the offense afloat, racking up 48 catches for 1,044 yards and eight touchdowns, but this was a dreadful group.

Allie Sherman's once impressive tenure as head coach took a brutal turn, and almost 20 years would pass before the Giants returned to true prominence. The franchise was in the early stages of decline at this point, so expectations should already have been tempered.

But that does not make a one-win season easy to swallow. Despair and shame filled Yankee Stadium until the year came to a merciful end.

3. 1964 Giants

Desperation filled New York entering 1964, as the city had just watched its beloved Giants lose in the NFL Championship game for the fifth time in the last six years. Patience was running thin, and people wondered whether the team could finally finish the job.

It did not. The bitterness of earning second place again and again was replaced with the cold realization that New York's title window had abruptly closed.

The Giants totaled a measly two wins and were awful on both sides of the ball. Without warning, they had plunged into the abyss.

Future Hall of Fame QB Y.A. Tittle , who had won MVP honors the previous season, quickly fell into Father Time's clutches. He completed just 52.3 percent of his passes for 1,798 yards and threw 10 touchdowns and a whopping 22 interceptions in 14 games. He retired after the campaign, without a championship to his name.

Although the Giants would reach a new low in terms of record in 1966, the 1964 season packs a bigger gut-punch because of what it represented. Perennial contenders no more, they would not compete for a title again until the 1986-87 campaign.

Hardship lay ahead, the kind that would make fans grateful for all those runner-up finishes.

2. 2017 Giants

The Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge eras were objectively worse than the Ben McAdoo one that preceded them, but it does not get much more painful than the 2017-18 season.

The fact that New York tied a then-franchise record by losing 13 games just one season after making the playoffs is brutal enough, but what makes this a truly unbearable experience is astonishingly poor decision-making.

McAdoo benched Eli Manning, Big Blue's greatest quarterback of all time, ending a remarkable run of 210 consecutive starts. Backup Geno Smith was no longer considered a promising talent, so it was not as if the team was preparing for the future.

All the move did was enrage fans and remove one of the squad's only existing reasons for pride. Yes, No. 10 was nearing the end of his career, and yes, the Giants only averaged 15.4 points per game that season, but the situation was not handled properly.

In addition to the Manning debacle, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a gruesome ankle injury. The franchise's most celebrated player was slighted, and its most exciting one was out of action for most of the campaign. There is plenty of misery to go around, though.

The defense struggled, special teams were a mess, and recent top-10 picks Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple sank further into obscurity. This year, perhaps more than any other, encapsulates the organization's jarring deterioration.

The Giants Way no longer inspired feelings of pride and optimism. It now elicits anxiety and dread. McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were fired, but failure continues to follow Big Blue.

Just look at 2024.

1. 2024 Giants

Bad quarterback play, porous run defense, a surprise late-season win that cost the team the No. 1 overall pick, and a former star running back winning a championship with a hated divisional rival -- the 2024-25 season was a smorgasbord of agony.

Daniel Jones' run with New York finally came to an end, forcing the team to officially set its sights on a new QB. The offense as a whole was a disaster, averaging only 16.1 points per game. Not even stellar rookie Malik Nabers could save the unit.

Brian Daboll's decision to bring in Shane Bowen as the new defensive coordinator produced concerning results, which would carry over into the following year. General manager Joe Schoen whiffed on some crucial decisions himself.

Evan Neal, the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, flamed out at tackle and played what will likely be his final snaps with the Giants .

Both Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney earned All-Pro honors after signing with new teams in free agency. The former rushed for more than 2,000 yards and celebrated a Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Simply put, the Giants lacked direction last season. They did not appear capable of putting together a serviceable product.

Losing a franchise-record 14 games could be enough to award this squad the top spot on New York's misery index, but the organization's perplexing approach makes the campaign a one-of-a-kind catastrophe.

Although the Giants remain severely fractured, fans are praying to the football gods that they never again experience the state of hopelessness they felt last year.

