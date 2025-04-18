Daniel Jeremiah Lays Out “Really Nice” Draft Haul for Giants
In less than a week, the world will find out what the New York Giants were thinking about their first few picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, during a Friday video call with local and national reporters, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah laid out what he thinks could be “a really nice” draft haul for Big Blue.
That haul starts with Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter, who is projected to be on the board when the Giants go on the clock at No. 3, assuming the Titans and Browns select quarterback Cam Ward and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, respectively.
While there is no question that Carter would be a nice addition to the Giants defense, he doesn’t solve the team’s most glaring need, which is a franchise quarterback.
Although Jeremiah knows of Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s comments about being satisfied with the veteran quarterback room of Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, and Tommy DeVito, he believes that once Carter is in the fold, the Giants could look into trading back in, the bottom of the first round for a signal caller.
“I have (Colorado quarterback) Shedeur (Sanders)as my No. 2,” Jeremiah said. “I wouldn't have a problem if they tried to move up a little to get him. But parting with massive resources to vault way back up there, I don't know that I would love that.
Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart is another prospect Jeremiah said he could see going to the Giants if they can beat the Steelers, who draft 21st in the order, to the punch.
For that to happen, the Giants would have to entice the Broncos, who sit at No. 20, to trade out of the first round. Jeremiah estimates that the cost for that to happen would be New York’s second-round pick, one of their third-round picks, and a fifth-round pick next year.
If the Giants come away with Carter, a quarterback and the best available in the third round, that would cap “a really nice haul for the Giants,” in Jeremiah’s estimation.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.