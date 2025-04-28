Did Giants Even Field Against Washington via Draft? A Look at What the Commanders Did
While the New York Giants have made selections to improve their roster, other teams in their division, such as the Washington Commanders, have also done so.
The Commanders used the No. 29 overall pick to select Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. to continue building a line to protect franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels. After acquiring Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans and sliding Brandon Coleman to the right side, Connerly may not see much time in his rookie season.
Last season, the Giants succeeded in the pass rush in the first matchup with the Commanders, recording five sacks, seven tackles for losses, and holding Daniels to just 226 yards in the air and 46 yards on the ground.
However, as the Giants racked up injuries on the defensive line, their production would take a hit in the next matchup against the Commanders. They would fail to record a sack and only had two tackles for losses.
The Giants added Abdul Carter in the first round to help with the pass rush. However, Carter and Connerly Jr. matched up in the Big Ten Championship last season, and Carter failed to record a sack or a tackle for loss. But Connerly wasn't effective in protection either.
He recorded a season-low PFF run grade of 52.4 and had a 77.3 pass protection grade. Conerly did not allow any sacks, quarterback hits, or hurries against Carter and the Nittany Lions in that game.
Day 2
The Commanders selected cornerback Trey Amos out of Ole Miss with their only Day 2 pick (No. 61 overall).
Washington needed to address the secondary even after acquiring veteran Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline last season. Amos projects to be the third cornerback on the depth chart behind Lattimore and Mike Sainristil.
In both games against the Giants last season, the Commanders struggled to guard the uber-talented Malik Nabers. Nabers recorded 19 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown in two games. However, the Commanders' secondary managed to hold Daniel Jones to 174 passing yards in each matchup.
Amos matched up against Nabers in 2023 when Amos played for Alabama. In their matchup, Nabers got the better of Amos with 10 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown. In that game, Amos recorded a 68.1 coverage grade, per PFF.
Day 3
The Commanders used Day 3 to address depth at multiple positions. They drafted Virginia Tech WR Jaylin Lane at No. 128, UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano at No. 205, and Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt at No. 245.
Lane projects to be the fifth receiver on the depth chart behind Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffery, Noah Brown, and the newly acquired Deebo Samuel. He probably won't receive much playing time in his rookie year.
Like Lane, Medrano is buried on the depth chart behind the Commanders' starting linebackers, Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, and Jordan Magee. However, he could see playing time on special teams.
Croskey-Merritt will also be deep on the depth chart behind productive backs such as Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols, and Chris Rodriguez Jr.
While none of the Day 3 players are set to make an impact, they could be solid players down the line.
