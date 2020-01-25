GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Preview | WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Ahmed Shifa

Height: 6-foot 1
Weight: 192 lbs
Grade: Junior
School: Alabama

At every level in which he's played, receiver Jerry Jeudy has always been at or near the top of the best athletes on the field.

Jeudy, who grew up in Deerfield Beach, Florida, graduated as one of the highest-rated wide receiver prospects in the nation and top overall players in Florida, earning a five-star prospect rating by Rivals and the 247Composite.

He earned a second-team USA Today All-USA selection, and, as a high school senior, he caught 76 passes for 1,054 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016.

Having received numerous offers from major college programs, Jeudy chose Alabama over Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Miami (Fla.) and Tennessee.

At Alabama, Jeudy finished his three-year career with 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 16 touchdowns, a 17.2 yards per catch average. Jeudyis a polished route-runner with absurd quicks and athleticism, but who doesn't have much experience against press coverage--per Pro Football Focus's 2020 Draft Guide, Jeudy only played against press coverage 22 times this year and fewer than 150 times in his career.

Why He’s a Fit

The Giants tried to replace Odell Beckham Jr's production and skill set, but with perhaps the exception of Darius Slayton, they came up short with their attempt.

For one, the Giants didn't have any receivers outside of Slayton able to separate with any consistency and generate large chunks of yardage after the catch (YAC).

Of the 2019 Giants receivers' total receiving yards last year, only 31.9% came after the catch. By contrast, in the time Beckham was a Giant, 36.4% of his receiving yardage total came after the catch.

With the Giants likely to work in more elements of the vertical passing game under new head coach Joe Judge, having a receiver who can separate is going to be huge. Jeudy can be that guy, as he's a receiver that runs solid routes and who has the speed and quickness to get by defenders,

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Once a Giant, Always a Giant, Only a Giant: Eli Manning Says Goodbye

Eli Manning calls it a career after 16 seasons of having done it his way.

Patricia Traina

by

Dillon88

Talk Back! What's Your Personal Favorite Eli Manning Memory?

Sixteen seasons. One hundred seventeen wins. Two Super Bowls. Countless autographs signed. These and others are all precious memories fans have of quarterback Eli Manning, who will announce his retirement Friday. So let's talk about YOUR memories of No. 10.

Patricia Traina

by

Bigblue44

The Latest on the Giants Assistant Coaching Staff

Here's the latest on what we know about Joe Judge's new coaching staff.

Patricia Traina

He's a great person that happens to be a great quarterback

Eli Manning knew at a very young age what kind of man and athlete he wanted to be, and he went out and made it happen.

Patricia Traina

Why Eli Manning Belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

He'll likely have his critics who believe he's not the shoo-in that his older brother Peyton is, but you better bELIve that Eli Manning is just as worthy of a place in Canton.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Eli Manning Retirement Press Conference Coverage

Eli Manning is hanging up his cleats for good after 16 seasons.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Might the Giants add another young cornerback to the mix?

Mike Addvensky

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Breaking: Eli Manning Announces His Retirement

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will end his 16-year career with the only NFL team for which he's ever played.

Patricia Traina

by

Dillon88

Report: Giants Hire Marc Columbo as Offensive Line Coach

Joe Judge fills one of his most important hires on his staff with Marc Colombo, who has ties to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

The Giants need a playmaker on defense. Simmons has all the tools to be that play maker.

Ahmed Shifa

by

Bigblue44