GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Draft Prospect Profile | DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Thompson

Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson almost quit football in the eighth grade. After getting into an argument with his Pop Warner coach, Davidson left practice early in what he presumed was his last football practice.

When Davidson told his mother Cynthia Carter that he had quit, his announcement was not received well, and he was instructed to go back to practice the next day.

Nine years later, Davidson, whose mother died after a fall caused her to develop a fatal blood clot in her head, is a top defensive line prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft.

At Auburn, Davidson played in the shadow of teammate and top defensive line prospect Derrick Brown, but still managed to earn All-SEC honors in 2019 as a senior after leading the team in sacks with 7.5 and tying Brown with 12.5 tackles for loss.

With Davidson's immense frame, he fits general manager Dave Gettleman's depiction of a "hog molly." But he is also athletic enough to play as an end in both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes, which is good news for a Giants team that, under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, figures to play a mixture of both.

Davidson's massive frame and upper body strength, which to some might scream 0-tech or 1-tech, might be misleading, as it is just one part of his game. He possesses nimble feet with lateral movement and stride speed to work into gaps as 3-technique.

Davidson plays best on the edge, but there has been some question as to how well he'll be able to bend the edge at the NFL level. 

That lack of flexibility combined with a lack of experience playing in the interior has led some scouts to question Davidson's true positional fit and where he would best thrive in the NFL.

Why He's A Fit

Graham's multiple-front defense would probably put Davidson in a variety of roles. The scheme variety would give Davidson experience in multiple gaps of the defensive front, and opportunities to test where he would best fit in an NFL defense.

The Giants defensive line is currently stacked with the veteran talent; however, two key projected starters are currently unsigned beyond 2020.

With the immediate long-term futures of Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson not yet resolved, if the Giants were to need some additional youth on their defensive line, Davidson could supplement the unit. 

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Giants Stand Ahead of Draft at Receiver

With a historically deep wide receiver class in this year's draft, it would seem almost criminal if the Giants didn't dip into that group. The question though is what kind of receiver might they be thinking of?

Patricia Traina

Giants to Hold Pre-Draft Teleconference with Georgia OT Andrew Thomas (Report)

The Giants are continuing to do due diligence ahead of the draft later this month, and have reportedly scheduled one of their 30 allotted pre-draft video teleconferences with Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

The Giants might not be in the market for a quarterback in this draft, but if they're looking for a potential young backup, let's see how Hurts stacks up.

Ahmed Shifa

Free Agency Rewind | The Giants' 2020 Free-agent Haul

With the Giants likely done in free agency (for now) here is our analysis on the players signed, the contracts and the potential this group offers.

Pat Ragazzo

Position U | Where the Giants Have Found Their Key Players

Ever wonder about the various college programs and if a specific school is a factory for a particular position in the NFL?SI.com’s Reid Foster and Gary Gramling did, and in doing so, they put together ten years of data in developing a scoring system to arrive at final grades for each school at each unit.

Patricia Traina

By the Numbers | Newest Giants Jersey Numbers and Some History Behind Each

The Giants announced the new jersey numbers for their free-agent acquisitions, so let's take a look at who got what and also see what their previous jersey number history was and who last "wore it" well for the Giants.

Patricia Traina

by

4thand17

Where Giants Stand Ahead of Draft at Running Back

The Giants have one of the NFL's best running backs in Saquon Barkley. But do they have enough behind him for the short- and long-term future?

Patricia Traina

Mock Draft Monday | Latest Giants' Expert Draft Predictions

The Giants Latest 2020 NFL mock offers some insight as to what the experts think the New York Giants will do with the fourth overall pick.

Jackson Thompson

Where Giants Stand Ahead of Draft at Quarterback

As we inch closer to the NFL draft, we'll take a daily look at a different position unit on the Giants to see where things stand after free agency and whether they might supplement what they have via the draft. Up first is the quarterback unit.

Patricia Traina

Report: Giants to Hold Video Conference with Michigan Draft Prospect Cesar Ruiz, Center

The Giants, who need to address the center position for the long term, have reportedly scheduled one of their allotted 30 draft "visits" with Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.

Patricia Traina