Five College Football Prospects to Watch for Giants This Weekend
College Football enters its fourth week of action this weekend. In our continued effort to help familiarize readers with some of the most intriguing names that could potentially land on the Giants’ radar, we give you the following five prospects to watch.
WR Nic Anderson, Oklahoma
Oklahoma is gearing up for their biggest defensive and overall test against the Tennessee Volunteers. They will benefit from the return and season debut of star WR Nic Anderson.
He is a big-framed receiver with explosiveness and deep speed. His route running is fluid for a pass catcher of his stature. The Sooners' passing attack has been lackluster, to say the least, this season.
Adding a big-time playmaker can help their first-year starting QB with a big target down the field who can make plays in multiple ways. Anderson should be on the Giants' radar as a potential Day 2 pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.
IDL DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
After the abysmal run defense against the Washington Commanders, the Giants should be eyeing upgrading the interior defensive line position beside Dexter Lawrence II.
DeMonte Capehart plays for Lawrence's alma mater, Clemson. Capehart is a big, powerful, and quick defender whose best trait is stopping the run. He has a matchup against North Carolina State and will have the opportunity to showcase his worth and three-down potential.
Between his first step and overwhelming brute strength, Capehart can make the opposing quarterback’s life a nightmare on Saturday. He helped Clemson's defense stifle Georgia's downhill rushing attack in week one, and Capehart can continue that success this weekend.
WR Tai Felton, Maryland
Maryland's wide receiver Tai Felton is among the biggest under-the-radar prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He is on a streak of three consecutive games with over 100 yards receiving.
Felton has an NFL-ready body/frame and play strength to match. He has strong hands to pluck the ball out of the air and away from his frame.
Felton has a good football IQ and coverage recognition to find holes inside the defensive shell. Not to forget about his long speed and confident ball tracking,
Felton is an underrated playmaker and should put together another strong outing against Villanova's defense on Saturday afternoon.
OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
Wyatt Milum is the left tackle for WVU's offense. There is chatter about him being viewed more as an interior offensive lineman at the next level.
Either way, Milum plays with good technique and hand fighting to pair with his great play strength.
It is difficult to run through his frame or chest, and as a run blocker, Milum creates running lanes and pancakes.
The Giants can benefit from adding a player with his versatility and pedigree to their front line to ensure an increase in blocking.
SAF/SCB Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
Billy Bowman Jr is one of the best defensive backs in college football. He offers high-level positional versatility to the defense.
Bowman will align as a free and strong safety to play deep in the coverage shell. In addition to walking down into the nickel to defend slot receivers and some tight ends.
Bowman is a "Johnny on the spot" type of defender who is consistently in the right place to make plays on the football and generate turnovers.
In a tough matchup against Tennessee's space-oriented offense, Bowman has a shot at awakening the national media and showcasing his incredible value.