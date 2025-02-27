Foot Ailment Reportedly Uncovered for Top Edge Rusher Abdul Carter at Combine
Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter was revealed to have a “stress reaction” in his right foot during the medical check at the 2025 NFL combine, according to the NFL Network and ESPN.
The timing of this news couldn’t be worse for Carter, who is believed to be among the top draft prospects the New York Giants and other teams may have considered for the first round.
A surgical procedure in which a small screw would need to be inserted into Carter’s foot to help expedite the healing was an option.
However, that would have meant at least an eight-week recovery, which would have meant Carter would not only miss his pro day but also likely would have been held back by his next football club from partaking in those early minicamp reps that are so valuable for a rookie transitioning to the NFL.
Carter, his family, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, were to have consulted with doctors regarding whether to get the procedure as soon as possible or hope that by the time his pro day rolls around on March 28, he’d be good to go. In the most recent update, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that doctors had advised Abdul Carter against foot surgery.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that Carter has no pain in his foot, the hope being that with rest and retreatment, the issue will resolve itself.
Carter reportedly plans to participate in Penn State’s pro day, hoping that the injury will heal and convince teams planning to attend that it does not affect his ability to perform.
Rosenhaus told Schefter that he doesn’t think this latest twist will affect where the outside linebacker is drafted, which, in the super agent’s opinion, is at the very top of the first round.