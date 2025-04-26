Giants Add Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone with First of Two Seventh-round Picks
After sitting out the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants were back in action for the final round. And with the third pick in the seventh round (No. 219 overall), the Giants selected Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II.
Fidone, 6-feet-5 and 23 pounds, is a classic developmental prospect whose college career was marred by major knee injuries, which limited him to about two years of game experience.
He’s appeared in just 26 games for the Cornhuskers and has 61 receptions for 633 yards and four touchdowns over that span, with just 242 receiving yards coming after the catch.
Fidone is the 13th-ranked tight end on Dane Brugler’s list (subscription) and had a projected 5th-6th round grade. Fidone primarily lined up in line for the Cornhuskers but did spend some time in the slot. But he doesn’t have elite speed–he clocked in with a 4.7 40-time and a 1.61 10-yard split time.
On the plus side, he only logged four drops in his games played, which is encouraging, and he had a contested catch rate of 53.8%, which also isn’t bad. But if you’re looking for him to be a factor in the passing game outside of a blocker, you might be better off looking elsewhere for someone to fill that role.
Fidone is more of a blocking tight end – per Pro Football Focus, he did not allow a single pressure in 79 career pass-blocking snaps. He also didn’t play special teams in college, which he’ll have to do if he’s to be of value to the Giants' roster this coming season.
Fidone is more of an in-line run-blocking tight end that the Giants could consider a potential replacement for Chris Manhertz, their best blocking tight end last year, whom they re-signed to another one-year deal.
The Giants would dip into a deep tight ends class, with Manhertz, Greg Dulcich, and Daniel Bellinger unsigned after this season. Fidone will need to spend the upcoming year adding girth to his frame and improving his strength to better hold up against defensive ends.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.