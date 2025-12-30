Giants Special Teams Delivers Near Perfect Showing in Week 17 Win

For once, the New York Giants' special teams were darn near perfect. The Giants appear to have found a reliable kicker in Ben Sauls, while Deonte Banks seems to have found his calling as a kickoff returner, and punter Jamie Gillan didn’t have his usual clunker.

Let’s jump into the individual performances of note.

Ben Sauls

It seems unanimous that this rookie has brought a level of reliability to this position that the team has been missing all year.

He kicked very well last week in very windy conditions, and in his second game as a pro in a dome, he converted two rather pedestrian field goals of 23 and 32 yards.

The good news is that the two field goals and the 4 XPTs– including one from 15 yards back due to a celebration penalty -- were completely stress-free.

High and right down the middle, smooth mechanics, the ball jumping off his foot. So far so good.

Jamie Gillan

Punting just twice, both of Gillan’s punts were returned for a total of 1 yard.

Casey Kreiter

Nothing to see here other than more professional deep-snapping.

Gunner Olszewski

Once again pristine with his ball-tracking and ball security, Olszewski returned two punts for a total of 18 north-south yards and threw an economical block on the 95-yard touchdown return by his partner, Banks.

Deonte Banks

That 95-yarder by Banks really broke the Raiders back, coming after their lone touchdown of the day. Banks caught this third-quarter kick with fire in his eyes.

He made a great cutback to get through the first wave, then found the space to run to daylight, as they draw it up in the history books.

In his third NFL season, Banks has pretty much proven that he’s not starting material at corner. Still, his ability to stay healthy (and available), provide a top-shelf size/speed combination, and return kicks may have sewn up a spot for him on the Giants' 2026 roster.

Art Green

The return of Green to gunner has reaped immediate rewards.

On the Giants’ first punt, Green absolutely annihilated a double-team and then ran down the punt returner with as resounding a hit as you would like to see.

He also dominated in his other gunner play. In fact, Green was active on every special teams unit today and was the special teams’ best overall player.

Rico Payton

Manning the other gunner spot, Payton got in on the other punt coverage tackle as he’s playing some solid gunner.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

More of a special teamer than an ILB, the veteran showed why with not one but two special teams tackles – one on kickoff coverage, the other on a punt.

Chauncey Golston

Though not your classic special-teamer – Golston is 6-foot-7– he nevertheless never hesitates to throw his body around and into the action. He contributed again with another kickoff tackle.

Jevon Holland

The risk of playing your starters in special teams coverages came home to roost this week when Holland was hit from the side while attacking the first line of kickoff coverage.

Holland paid for his aggressive approach with a knee injury that knocked him out of the game. Let’s hope it’s not serious.

