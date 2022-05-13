Giants CB Cor'Dale Flott: Film & First-year Expectations

How might cornerback Cor'Dale Flott fit into the Giants defense? Nick Falato explores the film to find some answers.

CorDale Flott, CB

Height: 6’0 ½”

Weight: 175 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: LSU

Arm length: 30 ⅛”

Hands: 8”

A former three-star recruit out of Saraland, Alabama, where he attended Saraland High School. He was the 60th ranked cornerback, and the 21st recruit in Alabama, according to 247 Sports.

Flott originally committed to play for Auburn before flipping his commitment to LSU; Alabama also pursued the in-state fiesty nickel cornerback. Flott is the cousin of the 2022 third-round pick of the Bears, Velus Jones Jr, the former USC and Tennessee receiver.

Notables Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Flott was used all over the secondary for the LSU Tigers. He was predominantly a nickel defender, but he would also be dropped into the deep half and play some safety. Flott aligned 357 times as a nickel, 178 times outside at cornerback, 21 times as a free safety, and 42 times in the box during the 2021 season. Flott finished the season with 40 tackles, one for a loss, three passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble. He finished his college career with 98 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, one interception, ten passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Flott did not test at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, but ran a 4.4 at his Pro Day, with a 34” vertical. Strengths SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK Plays long, is high cut in the hips (thought he had longer arms than what was measured)

Good athlete with quick feet and smooth hips

Plays balanced with solid coordination when moving forward

Twitchy movements

Insane competitor who is First Team All-Chirp

Solid discipline at the line of scrimmage to stay square and react to WRs release

Smart zone defender that’s aware of backside routes (inside and outside numbers)

Aggressive click & close downhill - plays physical through the catch point

Good recovery speed when beat

Throws his weight around well in run support

Isn’t scared of contact whatsoever

Harassing in coverage

Young, only 20-years-old Weaknesses/Can Improve Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Severally thin and underweight

Can be a bit slow out of breaks from off-coverage

Was awkward in trail coverage

Love his tenacity into the tackle point, but can slip away from tackles due to lack of size/power

Overall play strength could be an issue in year-one

Questions about him only playing nickel at the next level are fair First-year Expectation: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Flott could benefit from a red-shirt year because his age and lack of girth, but the reality of the Giants' secondary could force him into significant snaps. He projects best as a fluid slot with solid size who can use his harassing nature to disrupt wide receivers (he will have to be careful not to be flagged). He was a third-round selection with high developmental upside, but he’ll play year one. He has the temperament and confidence to succeed, but his current play strength will be a question mark he’ll have to overcome early. We will see him aligned in the slot and used around Martindale’s scheme.

