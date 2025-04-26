Giants Continue to Add Defensive Line Help in Draft with Toledo's Darius Alexander
The New York Giants, having seen how their defensive line was pushed around a little too often for their tastes last season, and especially after they lost Dexter Lawrence to a season-ending elbow injury, continued to take steps to rectify the depth issue with their selection of Toledo defensive lineman Darius Alexander.
Alexander, 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds offers position flexibility in an odd or even front and possesses elite explosiveness off the snap to win at the point of attack.
He plays with a good motor, has three-down potential as a run defender and pass rusher, and can line up anywhere on the line. He has the potential to be both Lawrence's running mate and his sub for when the Pro Bowler needs a breather for years to come.
Here's what Pro Football Network analyst Sterling Xie had to say about Alexander:
"After spending the third overall pick on Abdul Carter, New York has beefed up its interior with another strong pass rusher in Toledo’s Darius Alexander. The Senior Bowl standout can play from the 1-technique through the 4i, making him an intriguing pair with Dexter Lawrence.
"Alexander’s age (he’ll turn 25 in August) and small-school pedigree dropped him in the draft. However, his quick first step and heavy hands allow him to penetrate in one-gapping schemes, and his motor should play well in a situational pass-rushing role.
"With Carter and Alexander joining Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants suddenly look very deep on the defensive line."
Alexander joins a defensive line group that, in addition to Lawrence, includes newcomers Jeremiah Ledbetter, Roy Robertson-Harris, and Chauncey Golston, along with holdovers Elijah Chatman, Cory Durden, Jordon Riley, Casey Rogers, D.J. Davidson, Elijah Garcia, and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.
