Giants Could Have Competition for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
With the start of the 2025 NFL draft just hours away, the New York Giants, who are believed to be interested in trading back into the bottom of the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, might have to dig a little deeper if they want to move up to get him.
Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports reported that the Saints, who hold the No. 9 pick in the order, are very interested in selecting Dart in the first round.
Kinkhabwala isn’t the only one reporting on the Saints’ interest. Todd McShay made a similar claim in his daily newsletter sent to subscribers.
If the report of the Saints' interest proves true, Giants general manager Joe Schoen will have a difficult decision to make. Should he select Penn State edge Abdul Carter, who is expected to fall to the third overall pick and is a legitimate first-round prospect?
Or does he make the reach for Dart, who could develop into the long-term answer at quarterback but who will likely sit for the coming season behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston?
The Giants have, per multiple reports, been calling teams in the late teams about trading back into the latter half of the first round, with an eye on getting ahead of the Steelers, who pick No. 21. Two teams that have been mentioned as possible trade partners include Seattle (No. 18) and Denver (No. 20).
The cost of moving up would almost certainly be the Giants’ second-round pick this year and one of their third-round picks. But with the Browns also needing a quarterback and some additional draft resources, the Giants might have to dip into next year's draft stock to land Dart if he slides down the board and he's the guy they really want.
