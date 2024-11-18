Giants Drop to No. 5 in 2025 Draft Order with Seven Games to Go
The New York Giants had their annual bye this weekend, and even that proved to be unkind to the franchise.
The Giants, who entered Week 11 slotted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft behind the Jaguars, who still hold the first overall pick thanks to their 2-9 record, dropped to No. 5, behind the Titans, Browns and Raiders, all of whom share a 2-8 record.
Of those teams, the Giants, also 2-8, have the toughest strength of schedule (.529) which serves as the tiebreaker when it comes to teams that haven’t gone head-to-head or who aren’t eligible for the other tie breaking procedures.
Not that this will make Giants fans who are calling for the team to tank feel any better, but the Giants no longer have the longest losing streak in the league. That “honor” goes to the Las Vegas Raiders, who dropped their sixth straight Sunday in a 34-19 road loss to the Dolphins.
The Giants though are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, which is the second longest such streak in the league and is one game worse than the Jaguars, Cowboys, Bucs, and Bears.
The Giants spent the bye week evaluating all that has led to them winning just two games this season, a season in which save for two blowout losses, they’ve been close.
The Giants are expected to make changes when they show up for work again on Monday, the biggest of which will most likely be a change at quarterback, as starter Daniel Jones is expected to be benched in favor of backup Drew Lock.
Among the Giants’ 2025 roster needs in no particular order are quarterback, cornerback, interior defensive line, edge, safety, and receiver. The biggest needs taking shape include quarterback, should the Giants plan to be moving on from starter Daniel Jones after the season as is expected, and cornerback, where the depth is paper thin across the board.