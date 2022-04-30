Giants Get LSU Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott with Second Pick in Third Round

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott has some intersting tools with which to work, but he's missing one very important element to his game: bulk.

After missing out on the top cornerbacks on Day 1 of the draft, including LSU's Dereky Stingley, Jr, the Giants bode their time and were able to pluck Stingley's teammate, Cor'Dale Flott, with their second pick in the third round, No. 81 overall.

Flott appeared in 30 games for the Tigers over three seasons and racked up 98 total tackles, including 5.5 tackles for a loss. A part-time player for the Tigers, Flott got to see significant action last season when injuries hit the LSU defensive backfield.

The versatile Flott stands 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. He lined up primarily in the slot for the Tigers,p playing 797 snaps there., but he also got some snaps on the outside (294) and at free safety (38), according to Pro Football Focus.

Flott allowed 54.8 percent of the pass targets against him to be completed for 1,047 yards but only gave up 365 yards after the catch, showing himself to be a sure tackler (only 14 career missed tackles in 782 coverage snaps).

Flott is the cousin of former Tennessee receiver Velus Jones Jr., who was drafted by the Chicago Bears ten spots earlier in the third round. Flott's immediate challenge will be adding some bulk and strength to his tall, lean frame.

Otherwise, Flott has enough qualities to work with, including speed and length and a relentless competitive streak.

Notes NFL Draft Bible of Flott's game:

Flott understands how to use his length to his advantage. Likes to play physical in coverage by getting his hands on receivers before they can get into their route. Provided LSU with versatility in 2020 by starting at the nickel position, allowing them to use it as a base package. Shows a solid knack for being an underneath zone dropper at the nickel. Better when playing routes on a lateral plane where he can show good short area quickness. Competitive toughness is off the charts, wants to play physical in all aspects of his game despite his lack of bulk. Reads blocks well in run support as a nickel, showing excellent football intelligence of knowing when to insert himself in the run game. Willing and efficient tackler that is willing to throw his body into tackles with no fear.

Join the Giants Country Community