Giants Reportedly Spent "A Lot of Time" with This Quarterback
The New York Giants made headlines this week after sending 14 members of the organization to Boulder, Colorado, where prospective first-round draft picks like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter dazzled onlookers.
But away from that televised showing comes a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that the Giants are among four teams that have spent the most time with Dart. The Steelers, Saints, and Browns join them as having shown the most interest in the Ole Miss alumnus.
Presumably, the Giants have met with Dart at the Senior Bowl (where offensive coordinator Mike Kafka served as the head coach of Dart’s team), the combine, his pro day, and a top-30 visit. They might also have set up a private workout for Dart, though that hasn’t been reported.
"Those are the teams that are considering him,” said Rapoport.
“If you're the Giants and you view them as a first-round quarterback, to take him at three, that seems awfully early, but then there's no guarantee you're gonna get him the back half of the first round if you trade back in."
The Giants are thought to have Miami quarterback Cam Ward at the top of their wish list, but as the start of the draft inches closer, it’s becoming more and more likely that the Titans will select Ward with the first overall pick.
The Giants were also reported to have heavily scouted Sanders, with one report claiming they attended every Colorado game this past season.
In addition to the Buffaloes’ pro day, the Giants also met with Sanders at the EAst-West Shrine Bowl and the combine and had a top-30 visit with him that Sanders himself said was among the first he took during the open period.
Dart has recorded 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns, 27 interceptions, and 65.2% completions of his throws.
Last season, he threw for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished as the second-ranked draft-eligible quarterback with an overall PFF grade of 92.5 and a big-time throw rate of 7.1%.
Dart's draft stock has risen throughout the draft process. Initially thought to be a Day 2 prospect, more and more mock drafts believe he could go in the first round, with some thinking he could be a top-10 pick and others thinking he’ll fall within the 11-20 range.
Dart first impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and followed it up with a strong showing at the NFL Combine, pushing himself into the first-round conversation.
The 21-year-old might've cemented himself as a first-round selection after a solid Pro Day performance at which Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney attended. Dart threw 65 passes and showcased his accuracy and arm strength by rarely missing his target.
It does need to be said that all the interest paid by a team on a prospect doesn’t necessarily mean they intend to draft him if the opportunity presents itself.
Often, teams will meet multiple times with players to double-check impressions and notes, which can also be used to rule a guy out.
That’s not to say the Giants did so with Dart, but it’s a consideration that often goes unembraced by fans and media.
That said, the Giants need to find their future franchise quarterback. If they select a quarterback, that player will spend his rookie campaign developing behind projected starter Russell Wilson and backup Jameis Winston.
For a Giants team that needs to hit the ground running this year, drafting Dart at No. 3 over a player such as Colorado defensive back/receiver Travis Hunter or Penn State edge Abdul Carter might not be the best option.
At the same time, if the Giants want Dart, they might not want to wait; otherwise, they might have to trade back into the first round to have a chance at getting him.
