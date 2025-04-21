Giants Reportedly Split Regarding Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
One thing everyone can agree on is that the New York Giants need a franchise quarterback.
But that’s where the agreement ends, as reportedly, the Giants organization remains split regarding whether to use the third overall pick in the draft on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is widely regarded in draft circles as the second-best quarterback in this draft, or go best available.
In his latest intel about the draft [subscription], ESPN's Adam Schefter notes the Giants have done extensive work on the "Big 12 Player of the Year," from attending most of his games, some practices, and their numerous meetings.
Meanwhile, Schefter’s former ESPN colleague, Todd McShay, noted the door isn’t closed on the Giants selecting Sanders.
“There’s still a little push from the personnel department — that’s Joe Schoen the general manager, his director of scouting, the college director, all the scouts…[saying] let’s really consider Shedeur [at] 3.”
McShay added that the Giants' coaching staff is against taking Sanders and that team co-owner John Mara has opted to stay out of the decision-making process, leaving it up to personnel and the coaching staff to resolve their differences.
SI.com's Albert Breer also reported he's heard there have been some "ups and downs" with the Giants during their vetting process. Breer added that his guess is the Giants won't take Sanders with the third overall pick.
The fact that the Giants put in so much work to vet Sanders isn’t new, nor should it necessarily be taken as the team’s intention to draft the player.
The Giants, remember, reportedly followed a similar plan of action with former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy last year, leaving many people convinced that they were ready to select him in the draft.
However, the Giants pivoted away from McCarthy and their vetting process, revealing something that led them to believe that he wouldn’t be the ideal fit at six overall.
The same thing could be in play for the Giants this year regarding Sanders, who isn’t the only quarterback the team has vetted in this year’s class.
Some in the scouting circles believe the Giants will go best available and then look to trade back into the first round for their quarterback, whether that’s Sanders, Tyler Shough (Louisville), Kyle McCord (Syracuse), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), or someone else.
Then some believe the Giants should select the quarterback they like at No. 3 and not trade away assets to get him, a sentiment that makes sense because it can be argued that No. 3 might be too high for Sanders.
At the end of the day, surrendering draft capital to move up for a quarterback would theoretically make the selection even more expensive, given the cost. And if the Giants don't have a first-round grade on the prospect, does it really make sense to contemplate trading up?
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.