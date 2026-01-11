Giants Might Need to Act Fast Regarding John Harbaugh 

If the New York Giants want to hire former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, they'd better be prepared to move quickly, according to a new report.

Former longtime New York sports columnist Gary Myers, in a radio appearance on ESPN 880 New York’s Saturday Huddle, reported that Harbaugh could be ready to sign with a team “if he falls in love,” regardless of whatever meetings he might still have scheduled.

John Harbaugh might ask teams to meet w/him in Baltimore rather than him travelling around to team facilities. Harbaugh is expected to have interviews set up for next week on… — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) January 10, 2026

If that’s the case, the Giants, who, along with the three or four teams Harbaugh eventually selects to interview with, might not only have to plan on meeting Harbaugh on his home turf, but also make sure they drop whatever they’re doing to be ready to meet with Harbaugh just as soon as he’s ready.

Why is that significant? Assuming Harbaugh looks to set up interviews as soon as Monday with the Giants, New York is reportedly scheduled to host an interview with former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in East Rutherford, per numerous reports. McCarthy is due in on Monday night, with his interview on Tuesday.

What could work in the Giants' favor, though, is that general manager Joe Schoen has reportedly had direct contact with Harbaugh in laying some of the groundwork in anticipation of an interview.

Ian O’Connor of The Athletic reported that Schoen has been “relentless” in the team’s pursuit of Harbaugh, which would seem to indicate that the ex-Ravens head coach is the top target on the Giants’ wish list.

The question, though, is how relentless the Giants will be if they do indeed get a chance to sit down with Harbaugh? Will they yield to his reported wish list of conditions for his next job?

Will they rearrange any interviews they have scheduled for Monday to Tuesday to accommodate Harbaugh if he wants to see them first?

Or will they roll the dice in thinking that theirs is the best head coaching vacancy available at the moment and that they’ll just let the chips fall where they may?

If the Giants are truly serious about landing Harbaugh and they win the proverbial coin flip to where they’re offered the first spot on Harbaugh’s interview dance card, they'd best jump on it rather than defer to later in the week.

