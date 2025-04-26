Grading New York Giants 7th Round Pick Korie Black, Cornerback
The New York Giants wrapped up their 2025 NFL Draft class with Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black as their second pick of the seventh round, the 246th overall.
Black is an athletic corner with average size who is better in zone coverage, specifically Cover 3 and Cover 4, than he is man—potentially a good indicator that the Giants intend on sticking with their zone scheme.
While playing in zone coverage, Black displays the awareness to make a play on the ball and break up passes.
At Oklahoma State, Black played under multiple defensive coordinators but remained consistent and reliable as a three-year starter on the outside.
Black has been a five-year contributor on special teams, both as a gunner and on field goal blocks, although he was used less as a gunner when he became the team's top corner.
While he’s listed at 6¼-feet, Black has a 6-feet-5½ wingspan and knows how to use it to play bigger than that height.
He wasn’t a Combine invite, with a 4.35 40-yard dash and a 39” vertical.
I don’t think Black has the agility to hang a man corner at the next level, but as long as he’s working north-south in coverage, he should be able to last as a bottom-of-the-roster rotational corner who could be a special teams contributor.
He might need to put on a few pounds, between five and ten pounds, to hang with bigger receivers in the NFL. He struggles to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage, and when he loses those battles, he tends to get grabby and flagged.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.