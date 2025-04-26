Grading New York Giants Fifth Round Draft Steal, IOL Marcus Mbow, Purdue
In an NFL Draft where the New York Giants have been adding great value so far, they added to that with the 154th pick by adding Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow.
Mbow was expected to be drafted much higher than this slot, but he was available here due to some rumored medical questions and size concerns.
Even with those questions, this is fantastic value, as a mid-day three-pick requires little capital to invest in someone with an impressive film.
Mbow has experience playing both right guard and right tackle, but due to his size issues, he’ll be a full-time guard as a professional.
On film, Mbow is a plus athlete who plays with violence and technique, which should allow him to compete for playing time immediately.
Hand and foot quickness are traits that should help Mbow in pass protection at the next level, and I believe that quickness could help offset the length advantage he’s giving up to NFL linemen.
Adding some weight would benefit him in competing consistently with nose tackles, but he also played in the Big Ten, which is chock full of NFL talent on the defensive line and is generally pro-style throughout.
The Giants' addition of Mbow could reveal their plan for the run game in 2025, as he’s better suited to be a zone blocker as a pro.
On the other hand, the Giants didn’t invest heavily in draft capital for him, so maybe this isn’t indicative of anything.
I believe Mbow can also contribute to gap-blocking, especially with pin-pull blocking, which allows Mbow to reach out wide into space and do damage on the second level.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.