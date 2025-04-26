Giants Add IOL Marcus Mbow in Fifth Round
The New York Giants finally addressed their interior offensive line with the 154th pick in the 2025 draft (acquired from Seattle in the Leonard Williams trade two years ago). Their choice was Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (pronounced “bow” as in bow and arrow).
Mbow, 6 foot-4 and 303 pounds, is a junior prospect who, while not very “big” size-wise, offers better-than-average athleticism and instincts.
Mbow, listed as the sixth-best guard prospect in The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s “The Beast (subscription), played the last two seasons at right tackle for Purdue, so he could ultimately offer some position flexibility there for the Giants. But his best position is at guard, where he spent most of his snaps during the 2022 season.
Mbow, per Pro Football Focus, has a career 97.3 pass-blocking efficiency rating, having allowed 51 pressures in 1,092 pass-block snaps (just four sacks, all of those coming at right tackle).
Mbow, who earned an Honorable Big Ten mention this past season, missed the final six games of the 2023 season with a right leg injury. He is a developmental project who needs to improve his play strength, among other things, but he brings a solid enough foundation to the next level, where, with just a little more refinement, the Giants could have something there in the future.
And it's a good thing if that happens. The Giants have four players slotted in at guard who are entering the final year of their contracts, including 2022 third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu, 2022 first-round pick Evan Neal (who will cross-train at guard this spring), and veterans Greg Van Roten, who re-signed on a one year deal, and Auston Schlottmann (two players who can also play center).
That would leave the Giants with Jake Kubas, who signed as an undrafted free agent last year and spent time cross-training at center.
