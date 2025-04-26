Grading New York Giants Round 4 Draft Pick: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
The New York Giants have made their fourth selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting running back Cam Skattebo with the 105th pick.
Skattebo is a 5-foot-9½, 219-pound bowling ball of punishment coming out of the backfield and should give the Giants someone who could pick up tough yards between the tackles.
I don’t think a better “yards after contact” running back was available on Day 3. With his level of physicality, he should be able to step in and make an immediate contribution.
Skattebo had 1,712 rushing yards during the 2024 season, and he picked up 1,202 of those after contact with 103 missed tackles forced.
You can count the number of times that Skattebo got tackled without falling forward on one hand.
He’ll be facing bigger, better defenders at the NFL level, but I think Skattebo’s power and contact balance will translate. He dominated against players we’ve seen drafted before him once he got them into one-on-one situations.
Athletically, Skattebo can burst through the line of scrimmage and is nimble enough to make cutbacks. Still, he struggles to accelerate after moving laterally and lacks top-end speed, which limits his ability to create many explosive runs.
He may never be a 60-yard touchdown rusher, but he will pummel defenses and make them lose their love of the game after colliding with him.
He’s got a small catch radius, as many running backs chiseled out of stone do, but if that ball is in his radius, he’s coming away with it and making defenders pay in space.
Despite his build and frame, Skattebo lacks technique in pass protection, but he’s also someone who has proven he’s willing to put in the work to improve—he completely changed his body to become a better back, and it paid off big-time.
I'm uncertain about Skattebo's ceiling as a pro, but his floor is that of a solid contributor from day one.
This is another pick in an excellent draft for the Giants so far. They’ve added another player who should contribute immediately in 2025.
