Grading New York Giants Round 4 Draft Pick: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State

The New York Giants selected Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo with the 105th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, getting an outstanding value.

Brandon Olsen

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs with the ball against Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Jermayne Lole (99) during the first half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs with the ball against Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Jermayne Lole (99) during the first half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The New York Giants have made their fourth selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting running back Cam Skattebo with the 105th pick.

Skattebo is a 5-foot-9½, 219-pound bowling ball of punishment coming out of the backfield and should give the Giants someone who could pick up tough yards between the tackles.

I don’t think a better “yards after contact” running back was available on Day 3. With his level of physicality, he should be able to step in and make an immediate contribution.

Skattebo had 1,712 rushing yards during the 2024 season, and he picked up 1,202 of those after contact with 103 missed tackles forced.

New York Giants newest running back is Arizona State's Cam Skattebo
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) runs against Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald (25) during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can count the number of times that Skattebo got tackled without falling forward on one hand.

He’ll be facing bigger, better defenders at the NFL level, but I think Skattebo’s power and contact balance will translate. He dominated against players we’ve seen drafted before him once he got them into one-on-one situations.

Athletically, Skattebo can burst through the line of scrimmage and is nimble enough to make cutbacks. Still, he struggles to accelerate after moving laterally and lacks top-end speed, which limits his ability to create many explosive runs.

He may never be a 60-yard touchdown rusher, but he will pummel defenses and make them lose their love of the game after colliding with him.

The New York Giants selected running back Cam Skattebo on day three of the NFL Draft
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) escapes a tackle by Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) during the fourth quarter in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s got a small catch radius, as many running backs chiseled out of stone do, but if that ball is in his radius, he’s coming away with it and making defenders pay in space.

Despite his build and frame, Skattebo lacks technique in pass protection, but he’s also someone who has proven he’s willing to put in the work to improve—he completely changed his body to become a better back, and it paid off big-time.

I'm uncertain about Skattebo's ceiling as a pro, but his floor is that of a solid contributor from day one.

This is another pick in an excellent draft for the Giants so far. They’ve added another player who should contribute immediately in 2025.

Brandon Olsen
BRANDON OLSEN

Brandon Olsen is the founder of Whole Nine Sports, specializing in NFL Draft coverage, and is the host of the Locked On Gators Podcast. 

