Ideal Day 2 Prospect Named for Giants
Despite adding veteran depth to their defensive line, the New York Giants still need a long-term answer to line up next to Dexter Lawrence II.
And since it’s unlikely that the Giants will be able to select Michigan’s Mason Graham, a solid Day 2 prospect who will fit that need is Toledo defensive lineman Darius Alexander
At 25 years old, Alexander was a late bloomer, playing five seasons in college. But he is just under 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds with 34-inch arms, which will intrigue scouts. His size allows him to play at 3-technique potentially or 3-4 defensive end. In the past three seasons, he has recorded 1,367 snaps lined up on the B-gap.
Still, PFF analyst Mason Cameron believes pairing Alexander with Lawrence II would improve the Giants’ interior.
"Although the Giants‘ interior houses one of the best defensive linemen in the game, Dexter Lawrence, there isn’t a lot outside of that, evidenced by the team's 46.1 PFF run-defense grade on the interior after Lawrence went down in Week 13 in 2024,” Cameron said.
“Alexander possesses the strength to excel against the run, charting a 90.3 PFF grade in that facet last season.”
Alexander began his collegiate career as a rotational player for his first three seasons before becoming a starter for his last two seasons.
Once he became a starter, Alexander shined by recording 76 total tackles, 14 tackles for losses, 7.5 sacks, 55 hurries, and 17 quarterback hits.
Alexander finished last season with an overall PFF grade of 90.1 but was dominant in the run game, finishing with a 90.3 run defense grade and a 7.9% run-stop rate. He also had 27 run stops on the season.
The Toledo product isn't a slouch against the pass, either. Last season, he recorded 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 25 hurries. His 12.9% pass-rush win rate places him in the 99th percentile among defensive linemen with 300+ snaps in the FBS.
After the Giants lost Lawrence for the season with an injury in Week 13 last season, the run defense received a 46.1 run-defense grade and had just four tackles for losses and one sack.
They were forced to rely on young and relatively unproven players such as Jordan Riley, D.J. Davison, Elijah Garcia, and Elijah Chatman.
Garcia was the highest-graded player against the rush in that unit, receiving a PFF grade of 68.5. However, he only appeared in five games, recording 14 tackles and two for losses.
The Giants added Roy Robertson-Harris, Jeremiah Ledbetter, and Chauncey Golston in free agency, but that should not prevent them from addressing the position through the draft.
Robertson-Harris has 19 career sacks and 27 tackles for losses throughout his eight-year career.
Golston was used mainly as an EDGE rusher and recorded career-highs in sacks (5.5), tackles (56), and tackles for losses (5) last season, but he could also be used on the interior. He operated on the interior in 2023 under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
That season, his pass-rush win rate (PRWR) ranked seventh of 129 defensive tackles, showcasing his versatility.
Adding Alexander would solidify the line's interior and alleviate Lawrence's pressure. Alexander is currently ranked as the 46th overall player on ESPN's draft board. The Giants would likely need to use their second-round pick (No. 34 overall) on him.
