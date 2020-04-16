Jackson Thompson's Final Giants-Only 7-Round Mock Draft

The draft will give the Giants' roster one more wave of reinforcements after their free agency splurge. Offensive tackle and pass rusher top the Giants' list of draft-day priorities, but where will they find them?

In last year's draft, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman showed a willingness to acquiring multiple first-round picks to secure talent at premium positions.

With the Giants needing help at two of the most premium positions in the NFL, Gettleman might be best off trading for multiple picks in the first round to fill those two big roster holes.

Pre-Draft

In my simulation, a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders gave the Giants the 12th and 19th overall pick in exchange for the fourth pick (used on Tua Tagovailoa) and the 99th overall compensatory pick in the third round.

Round 1, No. 12 | OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Experts are torn on the top-four offensive tackle prospects in this year's draft, with Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, and Thomas leading the pack.

Among the four, Thomas has been projected anywhere from being the first to worst of the group. Thomas was widely projected to be the first tackle following the end of the 2019 NFL and college football seasons, but the outlook of this year's tackle class has changed in the weeks following the combine.

Mocks in recent weeks show Thomas as the underdog of the group, with Becton and Wills seeing surges in their stocks. But at No. 12, Thomas is just what the Giants need to round out their offensive core.

Thomas is considered to have the lowest ceiling and highest floor of the top-four tackle prospects but is also seen as the most NFL-ready to start, and the Giants need a tackle who can make an impact right away.

With a young quarterback in Daniel Jones entering a critical development year in a new offense, and a star running back in Saquon Barkley approaching the second half of his rookie contract, Thomas gives the Giants the best chance to capitalize on their young offensive talent the soonest.

Round 1, No. 19 | DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

The Giants haven't invested a first-round pick on a pass-rushing talent since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2010, and as a result, haven't been able to develop a pass rush through the draft since then.

One decade after the drafting of Pierre-Paul, Gross-Matos has the build and athleticism to uphold that first-round mantle on the edge of the Giants' defensive line. Gross-Matos is even an adamant Pierre-Paul fan and has earned a lot of recent comparisons to his childhood idol by draft experts.

The New Jersey native would step in as, arguably, the most talented pass rusher on the Giants roster given Markus Golden's departure.

Gross-Matos brings the size and strength that Dave Gettleman prioritizes in defensive linemen, as well as pre-established chemistry with a Giants position coach.

The Giants' new defensive line coach Sean Spencer helped get the best out of Gross-Matos over the past three seasons at Penn State, coaching the former Nittany Lion to 9.5 sacks in 2019. The reunion of Spencer and Gross-Matos in New York could give the Giants a top-tier boost to their pass rush and potential franchise staple on defense.

Round 2, No. 36 | LB Patrick Queen, LSU

LSU has produced the likes of Devin White, Kwon Alexander and Deion Jones over the past few years, and the Giants can get in on the flow of off-ball riches with the selection of Queen.

As one of the more under-the-radar stars on LSU's 2019 defense, Queen flashed on the stage of the National Championship game against Clemson, earning defensive MVP Honors.

Unlike Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, a position-less prospect with the versatility to play in several defensive spots, Queen comes with a defined role as a pure off-ball linebacker but still boasts the athleticism to play every down.

Pairing Queen with free-agent signing Blake Martinez gives new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham two linebackers with the ability to hunt, cover, and tackle.

The Giants' defense has longed for a linebacker that can cover tight ends. Queen's top-end speed, as seen by his 4.50 second 40-yard time at the NFL Combine, combined with his cerebral ability to read plays, could provide the Giants with answers to covering the seems.

Round 4, No. 110 | C Keith Ismael, San Diego State

With pressing needs at tackle and on defense, the Giants' other significant need on the offensive line might have to wait till the fourth round.

Coming outside of the Power 5 ranks, Ismael is not the heralded center prospect that Michigan's Cesar Ruiz and Wisconsin's Tyler Biadasz are, but is a dependable interior blocker.

With Spencer Pulley currently penciled in as the Giants' only option at center, Ismael could compete for the starting job as a rookie, but at the very least, give the coaching staff a project for a potential future starter.

Round 5, No. 150 | WR Collin Johnson, Texas

The Giants receiving core is one of the more well-rounded units on the roster with a lot of speed, but it's a group lacks a tall red zone target on the outside. Johnson, at 6 foot 6, would give Jones his highest catching point.

Johnson doesn't necessarily have an NFL resume based on his limited playing time in college. Still, his rare physical gifts make him a legitimate wide receiver prospect at the professional level. With the right coaching, Johnson could prove to be a favorite target for Jones on goal-to-go passing plays.

Round 6, No. 183 | CB L'Jarius Sneed, Lousianna Tech

Gettleman has invested more draft capital in cornerbacks than any other position since taking over in 2017, but it's still a group that could use some competition. Sneed brings experience as a split-safety and slot cover corner in college, and could also fill in as a key special teamer.

Round 7, No. 218 | LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

Quarterman was a four-year starter in Miami and brought a presence of leadership to the locker room. Quarterman can play as an aggressive down-hill run stuffer, but doesn't have NFL range and lateral agility; a one-dimensional prospect that could bring some toughness and thump to the Giants' run defense on select packages.

Round 7, No. 238 | S Javelin Guidry, Utah

Guidry is one of the fastest players in the draft and even ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the combine. As a former track star, Guidry could bring elite speed to the Giants' special teams unit but doesn't have the anticipation to play NFL man and zone coverage. With some coaching, he could develop into a contributor in pass defense but will be a liability in coverage as a rookie.

Round 7, No. 247 | TE Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State

Taumoepeau is best as a blocking tight end and could give the Giants a reserve blocker on offense and special teams. As a pass-catcher, he is capable of working through zone coverage with solid ball skills but lacks the burst to create separation against man coverage.

Round 7. No. 256 | WR Cody White, Michigan State

As a potential Mr. Irrelevent 2020, White has NFL size and ball skills but is going to have a hard time getting open against professional coverages. White lacks the foot quickness to create consistent separation and can get flustered when pressed. The ability to make catches against zone coverage is there, but White will require more coaching before he can challenge an NFL secondary.