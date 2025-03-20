Giants Country

Latest NFL Mock Draft Keeps Giants Focused on Future Quarterback

Are the New York Giants thinking quarterback or bust? The latest mock from ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. seems to think so.

Cecil Merkerson III

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NFL Draft just over a month from now, the New York Giants have been doing their best to assemble their draft board and deliberating some difficult choices, the most glaring of which is how to handle quarterback.

The franchise continues to search for a long-term quarterback solution, and ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr.'s latest mock draft has them selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Although the Giants have been linked to a couple of veteran quarterbacks in free agency, Sanders, in conjunction with a veteran, would significantly improve the quarterbacks room by giving the Giants a win-now veteran who can also mentor the future signal caller.  

Sanders has been one of this draft class's most polarizing quarterback prospects, as draft analysts debate his skillset and intangibles. During his stint at Colorado, he was a playmaker whose ball placement was among his top college skills.  

The Giants' pursuit of Sanders does not suggest he would be Day 1's opening-day quarterback. Again, the thinking appears to be to let a rookie acclimate under the guidance of a veteran. This plan, if executed to perfection, sets the Giants up nicely at the most important position on the team for the short—and long-term future. 

If Sanders is the type of player the Giants want at three, it can set the tone for the rest of the draft. Having that position addressed, they would likely focus on adding to the offensive line, adding playmakers, and beefing up the defense while also adding depth across the roster in the later rounds. 

If done right, the Giants could finally have their answer at quarterback and put the franchise back on even ground.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Cecil Merkerson
CECIL MERKERSON III

Cecil Merkerson III is a sports writer whose love for the game shines through every piece he writes. With a knack for storytelling and a deep knowledge of the NFL and the sports world, Cecil doesn’t just cover the game; he gets to the heart of it. From analyzing big trades to sharing insider insights, his work offers readers a fresh perspective on the most important sports stories. Whether it’s breaking news or an in-depth feature, Cecil’s passion for the sport and its players drives him to create content that connects with fans and keeps them returning for more. When he's not writing, he's staying ahead of the curve, always looking for that next great angle to explore.

Home/Draft