Latest NFL Mock Draft Keeps Giants Focused on Future Quarterback
With the NFL Draft just over a month from now, the New York Giants have been doing their best to assemble their draft board and deliberating some difficult choices, the most glaring of which is how to handle quarterback.
The franchise continues to search for a long-term quarterback solution, and ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr.'s latest mock draft has them selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Although the Giants have been linked to a couple of veteran quarterbacks in free agency, Sanders, in conjunction with a veteran, would significantly improve the quarterbacks room by giving the Giants a win-now veteran who can also mentor the future signal caller.
Sanders has been one of this draft class's most polarizing quarterback prospects, as draft analysts debate his skillset and intangibles. During his stint at Colorado, he was a playmaker whose ball placement was among his top college skills.
The Giants' pursuit of Sanders does not suggest he would be Day 1's opening-day quarterback. Again, the thinking appears to be to let a rookie acclimate under the guidance of a veteran. This plan, if executed to perfection, sets the Giants up nicely at the most important position on the team for the short—and long-term future.
If Sanders is the type of player the Giants want at three, it can set the tone for the rest of the draft. Having that position addressed, they would likely focus on adding to the offensive line, adding playmakers, and beefing up the defense while also adding depth across the roster in the later rounds.
If done right, the Giants could finally have their answer at quarterback and put the franchise back on even ground.