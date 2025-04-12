New 3-Round Mock Puts Giants on the Defense
Mock draft season has been in full swing, but in less than two weeks, it will wind down, and we’ll have the real thing to analyze. Until then, it is always interesting to see what analysts predict for the New York Giants.
CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson is among the analysts to release a mock draft, his being three rounds long. The draft analyst collected a pretty even spread of talent on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Although he does not address the Giants’ quarterback position early, he does address it, and you might be surprised who he selects and who he leaves on the board.
Let’s take a look at Wilson’s selections and grade them.
Round 1, Pick 3: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
The Titans and Browns take Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders with the top two picks, leaving Hunter, whom Wilson called “the best athlete and the best player” in the draft, and Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter on the board.
Wilson pointed to Hunter’s exceptional ability as a cornerback and wide receiver, but he questioned where a team would play him in the NFL because he did not believe Hunter could duplicate his Colorado exploits in the league.
Grade: A+
Anytime you get the best player in the draft, it fills multiple needs, and you don't have the top pick, it is a win.
While Hunter would disagree about his ability to play both sides in the NFL, his point about where teams will decide to play him is valid. Some teams love him more as a receiver than a defensive back.
Others believe he is a plug-and-play corner from day one. The interesting part will be how the Giants see him filling in because they have a decent receiving corps and two cornerbacks in whom they have invested money and draft capital.
Round 2 Pick 34: OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Since 2022, Jackson has made 31 starts at left guard for Ohio State, but injuries forced him to take over at left tackle halfway through this past season.
His stability on the left side was one of the catalysts for the Buckeyes’ postseason run to the title. He also proved that he could not only be a great guard but a quality tackle as well.
Grade: C+
This has nothing to do with Jackson, who is a tremendous talent who could have been a first-round talent in other drafts, but he has played exclusively on the left side.
The Giants currently have Andrew Thomas at left tackle and Jon Runyun Jr. at left guard. Both are under contract.
They also have Jake Kubas, who looked like a promising lineman as a rookie last season, backing up on the left side.
The right side has a lot more question marks. Greg Van Roten is back, Aaron Stinnie is back, and there is a move to guard for Evan Neal. There does not seem to be a place where Jackson could break through and be a starter now or even in the next year.
If he is moved to the right side, you ask him to do something he has not done. Edge J.T. Tuimoloau, also from Ohio State, was taken a pick later, and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was still on the board, both of whom might have made better sense.
Round 3, Pick 65: DL Joshua Farmer, Florida State
Wilson addresses the Giants interior defensive line with the first of his two third-round picks for the team.
Joshua Farmer is a run-stuffing defensive tackle who could play as a 3-4 defensive end. His limitations as a pass rusher mean that he is a two-down tackle who can be effective against the run, especially man and gap scheme runs where he can anchor down and hold his position or displace a blocker with his bull rush.
Grade: C
Yes, the Giants need to bolster their interior run defense, but they have been adding versatile defensive line help throughout free agency.
They need to keep adding versatility, athleticism, and size. With the next pick, Wilson mocked Jordan Burch to the Chiefs.
Burch, who is 6-foot-4 and 279 pounds, has a prototypical defensive end frame. He could play outside and anchor against offensive linemen or move inside and be a quality interior pass rusher.
Kyle Kennard, one of those South Carolina physical freaks, was still on the board and could have added the edge rusher rotational depth the Giants are looking for.
Round 3, Pick 99:QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
Wilson takes Shough at the back end of Day 2. He was a prospect that many evaluators became enamored with during post-season evaluations.
Shough has a live arm and exhibits good accuracy. He flashed some high-end traits in his final season at Louisville when he was completely healthy.
Grade: D
Do the Giants need a developmental quarterback? Yes, but Shough will give Big Blue Nation Daniel Jones PTSD.
He’ll also be 26 when the season begins, but the biggest reason this pick is a reach is that seven quarterback picks went in the first three rounds, and none were Jalen Milroe.
Say what you want about the Alabama product, but he has a lot of Josh Allen in him: big arm, inconsistent mechanics that need refining, big-time athleticism, and physicality.
He would have been the perfect developmental quarterback for Brian Daboll, and the chance to draft him in the back end of the third round should not have been passed up.
