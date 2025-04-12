Giants Country

New 3-Round Mock Puts Giants on the Defense

We grade CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Williams latest three-round mock draft.

Gene Clemons

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility.
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mock draft season has been in full swing, but in less than two weeks, it will wind down, and we’ll have the real thing to analyze. Until then, it is always interesting to see what analysts predict for the New York Giants.  

CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson is among the analysts to release a mock draft, his being three rounds long. The draft analyst collected a pretty even spread of talent on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. 

Although he does not address the Giants’ quarterback position early, he does address it, and you might be surprised who he selects and who he leaves on the board. 

Let’s take a look at Wilson’s selections and grade them.

Round 1, Pick 3: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

The Titans and Browns take Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders with the top two picks, leaving Hunter, whom Wilson called “the best athlete and the best player” in the draft, and Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter on the board. 

Wilson pointed to Hunter’s exceptional ability as a cornerback and wide receiver, but he questioned where a team would play him in the NFL because he did not believe Hunter could duplicate his Colorado exploits in the league. 

travis hunter
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Grade: A+ 

Anytime you get the best player in the draft, it fills multiple needs, and you don't have the top pick, it is a win. 

While Hunter would disagree about his ability to play both sides in the NFL, his point about where teams will decide to play him is valid. Some teams love him more as a receiver than a defensive back. 

Others believe he is a plug-and-play corner from day one. The interesting part will be how the Giants see him filling in because they have a decent receiving corps and two cornerbacks in whom they have invested money and draft capital.

Round 2 Pick 34: OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Since 2022, Jackson has made 31 starts at left guard for Ohio State, but injuries forced him to take over at left tackle halfway through this past season. 

His stability on the left side was one of the catalysts for the Buckeyes’ postseason run to the title. He also proved that he could not only be a great guard but a quality tackle as well.

donovan jackson
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (OL20) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Grade: C+

This has nothing to do with Jackson, who is a tremendous talent who could have been a first-round talent in other drafts, but he has played exclusively on the left side. 

The Giants currently have Andrew Thomas at left tackle and Jon Runyun Jr. at left guard. Both are under contract. 

They also have Jake Kubas, who looked like a promising lineman as a rookie last season, backing up on the left side. 

The right side has a lot more question marks. Greg Van Roten is back, Aaron Stinnie is back, and there is a move to guard for Evan Neal. There does not seem to be a place where Jackson could break through and be a starter now or even in the next year. 

If he is moved to the right side, you ask him to do something he has not done. Edge J.T. Tuimoloau, also from Ohio State, was taken a pick later, and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was still on the board, both of whom might have made better sense. 

Round 3, Pick 65: DL Joshua Farmer, Florida State

Wilson addresses the Giants interior defensive line with the first of his two third-round picks for the team. 

Joshua Farmer is a run-stuffing defensive tackle who could play as a 3-4 defensive end. His limitations as a pass rusher mean that he is a two-down tackle who can be effective against the run, especially man and gap scheme runs where he can anchor down and hold his position or displace a blocker with his bull rush.

joshua farmer
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (DL10) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Grade: C

Yes, the Giants need to bolster their interior run defense, but they have been adding versatile defensive line help throughout free agency. 

They need to keep adding versatility, athleticism, and size. With the next pick, Wilson mocked Jordan Burch to the Chiefs. 

Burch, who is 6-foot-4 and 279 pounds, has a prototypical defensive end frame. He could play outside and anchor against offensive linemen or move inside and be a quality interior pass rusher. 

Kyle Kennard, one of those South Carolina physical freaks, was still on the board and could have added the edge rusher rotational depth the Giants are looking for.

Round 3, Pick 99:QB Tyler Shough, Louisville

Wilson takes Shough at the back end of Day 2. He was a prospect that many evaluators became enamored with during post-season evaluations. 

Shough has a live arm and exhibits good accuracy. He flashed some high-end traits in his final season at Louisville when he was completely healthy.

Tyler Shough
Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough during Pro Day at the UofL Football's Trager Indoor Practice Facility Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grade: D

Do the Giants need a developmental quarterback? Yes, but Shough will give Big Blue Nation Daniel Jones PTSD. 

He’ll also be 26 when the season begins, but the biggest reason this pick is a reach is that seven quarterback picks went in the first three rounds, and none were Jalen Milroe. 

Say what you want about the Alabama product, but he has a lot of Josh Allen in him: big arm, inconsistent mechanics that need refining, big-time athleticism, and physicality. 

He would have been the perfect developmental quarterback for Brian Daboll, and the chance to draft him in the back end of the third round should not have been passed up.

JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Gene Clemons
GENE CLEMONS

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

Home/Draft