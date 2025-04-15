New Bold Prediction Believes Giants Will Get Their Franchise QB in This Round
The New York Giants could be ready to gamble when the NFL draft starts a week from Thursday.
Per Pro Football Network, that gamble has the Giants landing their future franchise quarterback not in the first round with the third overall pick but on Day 2.
Sterling Xie, who made one bold prediction for every NFL team ahead of the draft, has the Giants going with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, a rising prospect with strong tools and upside, No. 34 overall.
Such a forecast would allow New York to take the best player available at No. 3 and then take a swing at a quarterback with long-term potential.
The common assumption has been that the Giants, sitting with the third overall selection, will grab one of the top two quarterbacks if either Cameron Ward or Shedeur Sanders is still on the board.
However, with the recent additions of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to short-term, team-friendly deals, the organization has some flexibility to go a different route for its next franchise quarterback.
This flexibility could be key, especially with the pressure on general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
After a disappointing 2024 season and Daniel Jones's release, jobs could be on the line if the Giants don’t turn around and start winning more games.
With that in mind, the Giants could use the No. 3 pick on a premium win-now prospect such as cornerback Travis Hunter or standout edge rusher Abdul Carter.
Either of those players would fill an immediate need and could provide an impact from Day 1, something that might be more difficult to expect from a rookie quarterback expected to sit on the bench while acclimating to life in the NFL.
Should the Giants pass on a quarterback with their first-round pick, Round 2 becomes interesting. Dart, a USC transfer, finished his senior season at Ole Miss with over 4,000 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.
Drafting Dart at No. 34 would give the Giants a potential long-term solution at the most critical position without forcing him into immediate action.
With Wilson projected to start the 2025 season and Winston serving as a capable backup, the team can afford to bring Dart, or whatever quarterback they select, along slowly, allowing him to adjust to the pro game at his own pace.
This route is undoubtedly without risk. Waiting until Day 2 leaves the door open for other teams that need a signal caller to swoop in and take Dart before the Giants are on the board again.
For a franchise trying to get back to relevance now with the importance of the future, drafting a quarterback in the second round while selecting an elite talent at No. 3 may be the best course of action for a team looking to be competitive in the rugged NFC East.
Finding a franchise quarterback doesn’t always follow the expected blueprint. For the Giants, the smartest move might be the one few saw coming.
