New Giants 7-Round Mock Draft Features Two Bold Trades

Will Giants general manager Joe Schoen be bold in trading around the draft board like in this mock or will he play it safe?

Patricia Traina

NFL Draft stage
NFL Draft stage / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
I decided to run another seven-round Giants mock draft using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator. I made two trades in this draft, which left me seven picks this year and a second-round pick in 2026.

2025 NFL Mock Draft via Pro Football Network simulator
2025 NFL Mock Draft / Pro Football Network

Here are my picks. Mock away!

R1, No. 3: Edge Abdul Carter, 6-3, 252 lbs., Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) celebrates with the Heisman pose after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As will probably be the case in real life, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter went first and second off the board in this mock. Carter is simply the next best available and a no-brainer pick here.

R2, No. 37: DT Kenneth Grant, 6-3, 339 lbs., Michigan

Kenneth Grant
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after Ohio State missed a field goal during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was the first of our two trades. I swapped picks 34 and 105 with the Raiders to drop down three spots, and i picked up the Raiders’ second-round pick in 2026.

Grant’s size, athleticism, and versatility on the defensive line made him too good of a value to pass up and it was a case where value matched a glaring need.

R3, No. 66: QB Tyler Shough, 6-5, 225 lbs., Louisville

Tyler Shough
Nov 23, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

This was my second trade, this time with the Chiefs, with whom the Giants swapped one spot in this round (the Chiefs took OT Ozzy Tapilo at No. 65). 

This trade saw the Chiefs send the Giants picks 65 and 154 in exchange for picks 66 and 133. 

With pick 66, I selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, whose draft stock has been rising to the point where he could be a wild card in the quarterback picture.

Call it a gut feeling, but I can’t help but shake the thought that the Giants might just like Shough enough to take a flier on him, older rookie or not.

R3, No. 99: RB Cam Skattebo, 5-11, 215 lbs., Arizona State

Cam Skattebo
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) is tackled by Texas linebacker Colin Simmons (11) during the fourth quarter in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I don’t think Skattebo will fall into this spot, but he was on the board at this point, so he was the pick.

As noted before, Devin Singletary, currently projected as RB2 for the Giants, will collect the last of his guaranteed money this year. 

Skattebo here was an absolute steal for a guy who is not only a physical runner but a pretty good receiver out of the backfield.

R4, No. 133: S Jaylen Reed, 6-1, 212 lbs., Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed (1) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reed was chosen based on the pick received from the Chiefs in the trade mentioned above.

Truth be told, I was hoping to get an offensive lineman here, but the board didn’t quite fall the way I expected to, where the value matched the pick. When that happens, I won’t force a specific position just because. 

So why take a safety after the signing of Jevon Holland during free agency?

Dane Belton is in the final year of his rookie deal. With Reed falling within the value range and addressing a need, I decided to roll with him here. 

R7, No. 219: LB Jackson Woodard, 6-3, 235 lbs., UNLV

RUNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard
Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; RUNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) holds his defensive player of the game trophy as wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) was named offensive player of the game after defeating the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Woodward finished last season as the Mountain West Conference leader in solo tackles (69) and assists (66) for a career-high 135 tackles. 

He also posted a career-high 17 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 12 pass breakups and was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year

Pro Football Focus has him down for 120 stops and a rather concerning 35 missed tackles (12.5% rate).

Woodard’s most significant contribution as a rookie will likely be on special teams, though he has the traits you’d want as a nickel future linebacker–instincts, aggressiveness, and anticipation.

R7, No. 246L WR Ja’Corey Brooks, 6-3, 195 lbs., Louisville

Ja’Corey Brooks
Louisville’s Ja’Corey Brooks catches a touchdown against SMU this Saturday. / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants have been quietly adding taller receivers to their offense this offseason, and Brooks continues that trend. 

Brooks played three years at Alabama before transferring to Louisville for his final college season. Brooks logged 1,909 yards on 118 receptions (49 games played) with 19 touchdowns. 

He also offers kickoff return (13 returns for 220 yards) and punt return (eight returns for 73 yards) experience.

Final Thoughts

Joe Schoen
Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen before game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

I wanted to add an interior offensive lineman in this draft, but the value wasn’t there. At right guard, currently the most significant question mark on the roster, the plan is for Greg Van Roten to be the starter, assuming he holds off Evan Neal and Jake Kubas, who will compete to provide depth.

I also hoped to get a tight end, but guys should be available from this deep tight-end class for the Giants to pursue as undrafted free agents.

And lastly, I don't think the Giants will put themselves in a position where they have to wait over 100 picks between their fourth-round selection and the first of the seventh-round picks. This is just how things worked out, though, with the trades I made.

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

