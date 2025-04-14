New Giants 7-Round Mock Draft Features Two Bold Trades
I decided to run another seven-round Giants mock draft using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator. I made two trades in this draft, which left me seven picks this year and a second-round pick in 2026.
Here are my picks. Mock away!
R1, No. 3: Edge Abdul Carter, 6-3, 252 lbs., Penn State
As will probably be the case in real life, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter went first and second off the board in this mock. Carter is simply the next best available and a no-brainer pick here.
R2, No. 37: DT Kenneth Grant, 6-3, 339 lbs., Michigan
This was the first of our two trades. I swapped picks 34 and 105 with the Raiders to drop down three spots, and i picked up the Raiders’ second-round pick in 2026.
Grant’s size, athleticism, and versatility on the defensive line made him too good of a value to pass up and it was a case where value matched a glaring need.
R3, No. 66: QB Tyler Shough, 6-5, 225 lbs., Louisville
This was my second trade, this time with the Chiefs, with whom the Giants swapped one spot in this round (the Chiefs took OT Ozzy Tapilo at No. 65).
This trade saw the Chiefs send the Giants picks 65 and 154 in exchange for picks 66 and 133.
With pick 66, I selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, whose draft stock has been rising to the point where he could be a wild card in the quarterback picture.
Call it a gut feeling, but I can’t help but shake the thought that the Giants might just like Shough enough to take a flier on him, older rookie or not.
R3, No. 99: RB Cam Skattebo, 5-11, 215 lbs., Arizona State
I don’t think Skattebo will fall into this spot, but he was on the board at this point, so he was the pick.
As noted before, Devin Singletary, currently projected as RB2 for the Giants, will collect the last of his guaranteed money this year.
Skattebo here was an absolute steal for a guy who is not only a physical runner but a pretty good receiver out of the backfield.
R4, No. 133: S Jaylen Reed, 6-1, 212 lbs., Penn State
Reed was chosen based on the pick received from the Chiefs in the trade mentioned above.
Truth be told, I was hoping to get an offensive lineman here, but the board didn’t quite fall the way I expected to, where the value matched the pick. When that happens, I won’t force a specific position just because.
So why take a safety after the signing of Jevon Holland during free agency?
Dane Belton is in the final year of his rookie deal. With Reed falling within the value range and addressing a need, I decided to roll with him here.
R7, No. 219: LB Jackson Woodard, 6-3, 235 lbs., UNLV
Woodward finished last season as the Mountain West Conference leader in solo tackles (69) and assists (66) for a career-high 135 tackles.
He also posted a career-high 17 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 12 pass breakups and was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.
Pro Football Focus has him down for 120 stops and a rather concerning 35 missed tackles (12.5% rate).
Woodard’s most significant contribution as a rookie will likely be on special teams, though he has the traits you’d want as a nickel future linebacker–instincts, aggressiveness, and anticipation.
R7, No. 246L WR Ja’Corey Brooks, 6-3, 195 lbs., Louisville
The Giants have been quietly adding taller receivers to their offense this offseason, and Brooks continues that trend.
Brooks played three years at Alabama before transferring to Louisville for his final college season. Brooks logged 1,909 yards on 118 receptions (49 games played) with 19 touchdowns.
He also offers kickoff return (13 returns for 220 yards) and punt return (eight returns for 73 yards) experience.
Final Thoughts
I wanted to add an interior offensive lineman in this draft, but the value wasn’t there. At right guard, currently the most significant question mark on the roster, the plan is for Greg Van Roten to be the starter, assuming he holds off Evan Neal and Jake Kubas, who will compete to provide depth.
I also hoped to get a tight end, but guys should be available from this deep tight-end class for the Giants to pursue as undrafted free agents.
And lastly, I don't think the Giants will put themselves in a position where they have to wait over 100 picks between their fourth-round selection and the first of the seventh-round picks. This is just how things worked out, though, with the trades I made.
