Giants Build Around Jaxson Dart in Newest PFF Mock Draft

With the New York Giants having only one game left before they can put their 2025 season to rest and finally start focusing on improving the entire organization throughout an important offseason, a lot is still being made about how they can approach step one of that process via the draft.

The Giants defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-10, in a Week 17 affair that was very consequential towards the eventual order of the 2026 NFL Draft, with the victory sliding them down to the No. 2 spot while giving the Raiders full control of No. 1 ahead of the final Sunday of regular season action.

While the Giants are guaranteed to pick within the top 10 selections and still have a slim chance to regain the top slot before the order is finalized next week, it’s more likely they will remain at their current position, given they’d need the Raiders to win against the Kansas City Chiefs, along with beating the Dallas Cowboys in their own season finale.

If that ends up being the case following the final whistle of Week 18, the next thing everyone will want to know is how that changes what the Giants have in mind for their very first draft move once they go live on the clock in April.

According to a brand-new mock draft released by Pro Football Focus, it could cause New York’s thought process to shift toward pursuing the best player available on the big board, and they end up finding one who fills one of their biggest needs.

In the mock, the Giants, who make their first appearance in the exercise as the No. 2 team in the first round, stay at that selection, and choose Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to bolster their offensive arsenal with another top playmaker after the Raiders take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as their franchise signal caller.

“While the Giants’ head-coaching situation remains a question mark, the franchise's goal should be to build around Jaxson Dart,” mock curator Dalton Wasserman said in his pick analysis.

“New York exits Week 17 ranked 30th in PFF receiving grade. Malik Nabers should return to full health in 2026, but the Giants need another dynamic weapon. Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, who finished his 2025 season with an 85.9 PFF receiving grade, should be an easy plug-and-play option alongside Nabers.”

The projection Wasserman makes for the Giants is certainly an interesting one, as most previous mock drafts have had them on the receiving end of significant trade hauls for the No. 1 overall pick they held before dominating the Raiders last Sunday.

However, that night, only one dream comes back into play if the Giants can retrieve the slot again in the aforementioned scenario this weekend.

Otherwise, they wouldn’t be the gatekeepers to the coveted pick that several other teams in need of a franchise quarterback would be picking up the phones and making calls to East Rutherford to pursue.

Some folks in the Giants fan base would still like to see them ship off the second pick to one of these same opposing franchises, even if it means picking up a slightly smaller package of future picks in return.

That possibility could still be in the cards for Big Blue as we get closer to the draft, but a main factor will be how the rest of the quarterback prospect pool develops over the next few months. Mendoza remains the sole prospect to have declared for the draft, with other top names like Oregon’s Dante Moore and Alabama’s Tyler Simpson still sitting on their decisions.

Should one or both of those players look solid in the College Football Playoff and eventually declare for the class, the Giants could find themselves in a position of drawing suitors that suddenly have either gunslinger carrying a high valuation atop their big board.

With the organization taking an offensive mindset into this mock exercise, it’s hard to complain about them taking Tyson, who ranks as the No. 1 wide receiver prospect on PFF’s Big Board and has tallied over 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns in his last two seasons as a primary target for the Sun Devils.

Tyson flashes a bunch of the intriguing abilities that the Giants would love to have in their offensive huddle to complement their trusty option in Nabers. He can play both in the slot and the perimeter, which can offer a replacement for Wan’Dale Robinson if he ends up walking in free agency, and stretch the field while not dropping a single deep ball thrown his way.

The Giants have severely lacked that explosive element since Nabers suffered an ACL injury in Week 4, and they have been a true victim of drops from several of their main contributors who are having down years. Tagging Tyson could help alleviate those ails and give Jaxson Dart a second key playmaker who can help threaten opposing defenses next season.

