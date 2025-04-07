New Giants 7-Round Mock Draft Mixes Need with Depth
In less than three weeks, the mock drafts and speculation will finally be over, as we’ll know where the top college draft prospects will land in the NFL.
The biggest question for the New York Giants is what they intend to do with the third overall pick. Many believe it has to be quarterback or bust, given the lack of a long-term answer currently on the roster.
Others believe that given the lack of depth in the quarterback class and the unlikely odds of the Giants getting a shot at Miami QB Cam Ward, who’s emerged as the top quarterback in this class according to multiple scouting reports and draft whispers, New York should go best available.
If that’s not enough to make your head spin, a small sector of people wouldn’t hate it if the Giants traded down to acquire more draft picks, including assets for 2026. While that is an appealing option, it’s fair to wonder if the need for this team to hit the ground running this year has ruled out that possibility.
So again, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the Giants will do, and that’s what I have done in this complete seven-round mock draft. Unlike the other writers here at New York Giants On SI, I decided to change things up a bit regarding the simulator used, so I went with Pro Football Network’s simulator instead of Pro Football Focus’s.
Before I get into it, let me just say that the beauty of this mock draft is I didn’t have to reach for any picks, and in several cases, I believe I matched up need and value with the best available. Of course, as I always tell people, the Giants see their needs differently than the rest of us, but this was still a fun exercise.
So, without any further delay, here’s my complete seven-round Giants mock draft. Mock away!
The Picks
- R1, Pick 3: CB Travis Hunter, 6-foot-1, 188 lbs., Colorado
- R2, Pick 34. QB Jaxson Dart, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., Ole Miss
- R3, Pick 65. DL T.J. Sanders, 6-foot-4, 291 lbs., South Carolina
- R3, Pick 99: S Kevin Winston, Jr., 6-2, 208 lbs., Penn State
- R4, Pick 105. Edge Kyle Kennard, 6-5, 254 lbs., South Carolina
- R5, Pick 154. OT/OG Trey Wedig, 6-6, 313 lbs., Indiana
- R7, Pick 219. RB LeQuint Allen, 6-0, 204 lbs., Syracuse
- R7, Pick. 246. WR Bru McCoy, 6-3, 230 lbs., Tennessee
R1, Pick 3: CB Travis Hunter, 6-foot-1, 188 lbs., Colorado
As expected, Ward was first off the board. But the second player off the board was LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, who went to the Browns, which was something of a surprise to see.
So those choices left me with having to decide between Penn State edge Abdul Carter, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter.
Hunter, who is a top-five prospect in two positions, was a no-brainer for me, quarterback situation notwithstanding.
I gave Carter some thought, but if I’m being honest, what’s been reported about his medicals concerns me.
To recap, he didn’t work out at the combine after a stress reaction was found in his right foot. He aimed to work out at the Penn State Pro Day, but that didn’t happen after it was decided that he still needed to hold back because of the shoulder issue he suffered against Boise State.
Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told national reporters that Carter might hold a workout before the draft, but time is running out, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there is no such workout at this point.
With the Giants needing to hit the ground running, I don’t think they’re in a position to take a gamble on a guy like Hunter. A prospect like Hunter makes too much sense in this spot, as his versatile skill set can open up all kinds of different doors for the Giants coaches to pursue on both sides of the ball.
R2, Pick 34. QB Jaxson Dart, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., Ole Miss
Yes, yes, I know. Dart will probably go late in the first round—I’ve heard that numerous times from my fellow armchair GMs. But if the simulator is going to have him available at this pick, I’m going to take him every time.
I’m aware of some of the concerns regarding how Dart’s game might translate to the pros, but remember: regardless of which quarterback the Giants were going to select in this draft (assuming they select one, that is–and let’s hope they do) that kid is probably going to sit behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this year anyway.
Dart has good size, athleticism, and toughness. He can make the throws, but questions about whether he can operate beyond his initial reads are among the reasons why, regardless of where he goes, he could spend part, if not all, of his rookie season on the bench.
R3, Pick 65. DL T.J. Sanders, 6-foot-4, 291 lbs., South Carolina
Want versatility on the D-line? Sanders is your guy. He primarily played as a 3-tech, but he can also step in as a penetrating 1-tech if the Giants want to give Dexter Lawrence II a rest.
Sanders is also strong against the run, an area where the Giants have had trouble for years. He has 62 career stops, and led the Gamecocks in run defense tackles (34) last season.
R3, Pick 99: S Kevin Winston, Jr., 6-2, 208 lbs., Penn State
Although the Giants signed safety Jevon Holland in free agency, I’m thinking long-term with this pick since I have my doubts about whether the Giants will re-sign Dane Belton after this season.
Winston has playmaking ability and instincts that can’t be taught. He boasts a 89.3 NFL coverage grade, and has only missed two tackles in his three-year career (out of 694 snaps).
He’s also allowed just two touchdowns while coming up with one interception and three pass breakups. He can work out of the box and at free safety, and in limited pass-rush snaps (17), he’s recorded three pressures.
R4, Pick 105. Edge Kyle Kennard, 6-5, 254 lbs., South Carolina
The Giants can certainly use additional firepower for their pass rush, and Kennard is someone who could potentially provide that.
After spending the first four years of his college career at Georgia Tech, he transferred to South Carolina last year, where he recorded a career-high 39 pressures, including 10 sacks, his first double-digit sack season (tied for 16th among draft-eligible edge rushers).
Kennard boasts length, explosiveness, and agility. His quick get-off can leave offensive tackles in the dust by the time he gets around the edge.
There’s still room for him to add to his pass-rush toolbox, and he’ll need to add some strength and power to his game, but as a situational pass rusher, he’d make for an intriguing addition to the Giants’ pass-rush.
R5, Pick 154. OT/OG Trey Wedig, 6-6, 313 lbs., Indiana
I’ve said it all along and will say it again. The Giants need to get some young offensive line talent into the building for O-line coaches Carmen Bricillo and James Ferentz to develop.
In Wedig, who played last year in Indiana after spending the first three years of his career in Wisconsin, they would get a guy who offers versatility to play at right tackle and either guard spot.
Wedig has a 97.5 career-pass-blocking efficiency rating after allowing 34 pressures over 825 pass-blocking snaps. Like all rookie offensive linemen, he’d need to improve his strength and technique, but the foundation is there.
R7, Pick 219. RB LeQuint Allen, 6-0, 204 lbs., Syracuse
I don’t know if Allen will last this deep in the draft, but again, I work with what the simulator gives me.
If Allen makes it to the seventh round, I think he’d make for an outstanding value pick at a position where the Giants could use some depth if they move on from Devin Singletary after this year.
Allen doesn’t necessarily have ideal burst, but he has posted two straight 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, he led the ACC in rushing touchdowns this season (16), and he is a good receiver out of the backfield. He’s only 20 years old, so his game has plenty of room for growth.
R7, Pick. 246. WR Bru McCoy, 6-3, 230 lbs., Tennessee
You probably think that the Giants don’t need to add another receiver to their growing room. Still, McCoy’s size was too good to ignore, especially since, based on what they’ve done in free agency, the Giants are starting to add a few more bigger-bodied receivers to the mix.
McCoy has had limited production in college, and there is some question as to whether he can run the entire route tree at a high enough level at this stage.
Still, there is enough to warrant taking a flier on him, starting with a wide catch radius and 51.3% contested catch rate for which he’s used his explosive leaping ability to snatch the ball at its high point.
