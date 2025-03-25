New Mock Draft Has Giants Landing Two Picks in First Round
The growing belief regarding the New York Giants and their quest to find the long-term answer at quarterback is that Big Blue will have to trade up in the first round to make it happen.
In a new first-round mock draft by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, that’s precisely what the Giants do–except the trade-up is not for the first-overall pick.
Trapasso has Miami quarterback Cam Ward going to the Titans at No. 1 overall, a projection that these days seems unanimous.
Then he has the Browns selecting Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter at No. 2, which leaves Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders there for the Giants at No. 3.
Except in this mock, the Giants pass on Sanders in favor of Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, the reasoning being that the Giants need to continue fortifying their offensive line.
This idea is not bad, although it would be a surprising scenario if it were to play out in real time. The Giants currently have a question mark at right guard, a position where they brought back Greg Van Roten, who played last year, and reserve guard Aaron Stinnie.
Those guys are expected to compete with Jake Kubas, Joshua Ezeudu, and Evan Neal for the starting role.
Adding Membou, who has been a right tackle for most of his career, could help solve the problem for the coming year. He could slide into the spot currently held by Jermaine Eluemunor.
Eluemunor could shift inside to left guard, with Jon Runyan Jr. moving back to right guard. That lineup is believed to have been the initial plan at the start of last offseason had Neal not suffered the setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.
As for the trade in this proposed mock, Trapasso has the Giants swapping spots with the Los Angeles Rams, holders of the 26th spot in the draft order.
In this trade, the Giants send the Rams their second-round pick (65) and a fourth-round pick (No. 105) and move up to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
“(The Giants) climb the board to pick Dart who has the mobility and arm talent to suggest he has a decent chance to succeed in the NFL,” Trapasso wrote.
This wouldn’t be a bad trade for the Giants, as Dart is viewed as a late first-round/early second-round prospect on a growing number of boards.
With the Giants having two third-round picks, it’s not as though they’d have to wait too long between Pick 29 and Pick 65.
For those wondering, Trapasso has Sanders going to the Saints at No. 9.
The NFL draft gets underway in a month, and then all these mocks will disappear, and the real answers will be revealed.
