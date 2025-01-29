New Mock Draft Makes Bold Pick for Giants at No. 3
The New York Giants need a new quarterback, but a new mock draft from CBS Sports presents a shocking and unrealistic scenario for Big Blue.
Chris Trapasso has the Giants selecting Alabama signal caller Jalen Milroe third overall.
Before we dive into the pick, Trapasso goes for broke by having the Las Vegas Raiders swap spots with the Tennessee Titans at the top of the draft to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Then he has the Cleveland Browns plucking Miami quarterback Cam Ward off the board before getting to the Giants.
And then, when he does get to the Giants, instead of going Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter (who were mocked to go four through six, respectively), Trapasso forces a quarterback pick with Milroe for Big Blue.
“Semi nightmare for the Giants,” Trapasso said. “But Jalen Milroe has freaky talent and is an ascending thrower. Another high-upside passer for Brian Daboll.”
Sorry, but I’m not buying this mock for the Giants. This isn’t to say that the Giants don’t need a quarterback–they do. But trying to force one in here at this spot ahead of the best available player means over-drafting the player, and isn’t over-drafting how the Giants got into this mess, to begin with?
Based on CBS Sports’ big board, Milroe is ranked 45th, which would make him a second-round prospect at best. Meanwhile, Hunter, Johnson, Carter, and Michigan’s Mason Graham are ranked first through fifth on the big board. Why would a team realistically overdraft a potential second-round pick at No. 3?
They wouldn’t, even though Milroe is ranked as the third-best quarterback on the board. The Giants aren’t just a quarterback away from being a complete team, and they’d almost be better off trading down a few spots if the first two picks played out as Trapasso has them doing.
By taking this route, the Giants could not only gather more draft capital to fill some of their needs (as well as maybe get some extra capital for 2026), but they could still get a very good player if they don’t move down too far in the first round.
If Milroe is in the second round, it makes sense for the Giants to consider selecting him. But his scouting report contains some concerns that might give people cause to pause.
Per Bleacher Report, some areas in which Milroe needs to improve include being quick to run with the ball despite having a clean pocket, not always trusting his eyes, and not throwing with anticipation (any of this sounding familiar, by the way?).
That’s not to suggest that Milroe can’t and won’t develop into a serviceable starting NFL quarterback, but to put him as a top-three draft pick is about as big of a reach as was taking Daniel Jones at sixth back in 2019.