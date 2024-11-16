New York Giants 2025 Draft Watch: Top College Prospects to Watch in Week 12
As we head into Week 12 of the college football season and Week 11 of the NFL season, the New York Giants’ 2025 NFL Draft needs are becoming more evident each week.
With some big college games on the schedule this weekend, I found five draft prospects who Giants fans might want to watch.
QB Carson Beck, Georgia
The season for Carson Beck has not gone as planned or expected. Once viewed as a consensus top-two quarterback in the 2025 NFL, Beck's draft stock has plummeted.
He has another stiff defensive test against the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend. Georgia cannot suffer another loss and expect to make the College Football Playoffs.
Beck can find himself as a Day 2 prospect; he needs a big performance to silence his doubters and detractors.
IDL Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Oregon's Derrick Harmon is a big riser among the interior defensive line class for the 2025 NFL Draft. He plays multiple defensive line positions on the Ducks' defensive front.
Harmon will be facing off against a solid Wisconsin offensive line. This matchup should allow him to display his full array of skills as a run defender and pass rusher.
Harmon is physical and athletic and displays good hand usage to clear blockers quickly on his path to the quarterback.
The Giants’ Dexter Lawrence II is among the best IDLs in the NFL; adding a talented defender like Harmon is what the Giant's defense needs to help shore up a leaky defensive line and allow Lawrence the occasional rest.
CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Speaking of what the Giants' defense needs, add cornerback help at the top of the list. And someone to watch at that spot is Ohio State’s Denzel Burke.
Burke had a rough outing weeks ago against Oregon's explosive receiver duo. Since then, we have not heard his name called, which is a great thing for a defensive back.
Against Northwestern, Burke needs to stack performances and lock down their wide receivers. He needs to regain his luster as a prospect as the Buckeyes try to close out the season for another crack at Oregon in the BIG 10 championship game.
The Giants need to find a true running mate opposite Deonte Banks, and Burke is a potential option that right now projects as a Day 2 prospect.
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Unlike Carson Beck, Sheduer Sanders picked up where he left off last season. He is leading an explosive passing offense with a chance to win the Big 12 and make it to the College Football Playoffs.
Sanders's pinpoint accuracy and ball placement would be a welcomed sight in New York. He will be facing a tough Utah defense that will challenge him with pressure and solid coverage in the back end.
Sanders is arguably the best pure passer/thrower of the football in the draft. If the Giants want to improve their passing game in 2025, Sanders is one of the two first-round graded passers to watch.
LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
The Giants linebacker unit could use some upgrades. Clemson's Barrett Carter is one of the best athletes at the position and offers a versatile skill set.
Facing a talented Pittsburgh offense this weekend, Carter will be needed to slow down the dynamic running back Desmond Reid. He is a dual-threat playmaker out of the backfield.
Carter's athleticism and coverage ability should be an asset in this matchup. He would benefit greatly from playing behind Lawrence and the Giants’ defensive front, allowing him to blitz, spy athletic quarterbacks, and roam the short and intermediate parts of the field.