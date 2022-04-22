New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Offensive Line

These factors all contributed to the downfall of perhaps one of, if not the most critical position group, as the more the offensive line struggled, the worse the offense became. That's why Schoen, who thus far has sought to staff the offensive line with mostly veterans, is fixated on finally getting this unit right.

"The offensive line is important," Schoen said, declining to rehash the recent history of the offensive line failures that preceded his arrival. "We tried through free agency with the resources we have to upgrade the offensive line the best we can. That will continue through the draft."

The team's failure to boost the offensive line is a big reason why three seasons later, the Giants still don't know precisely what they have in quarterback Daniel Jones. How could they if the young quarterback remains among the top pressured passers week after week in the league?

It's often been said that as the offensive line goes, so does the rest of the offense, and Schoen is fully aware of this as he faces some critical decisions regarding The futures of both Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

"To get our best version of Saquon, Daniel, the entire offense, that's going to be very important to get that right, whether it's running the ball or pass protection. That will definitely be a priority," Schoen said.

But don't expect him to panic, and don't be utterly stunned if Schoen, who as Brandon Beane's right-hand man in Buffalo was part of a regime that in five drafts never selected an offensive lineman in the first round, has a different perceived value of who should be drafted at No. 5 and No. 7 overall.

"It's just the need, the value, where that is," he said. "You just got to make sure it mirrors up, or you're going to be in the same boat. If you try to force it, and it's not the right value, we're sitting up here next year saying the same thing: 'We needed a guard, so we reached for him, but the value wasn't right.'

"You have to make sure when those two meet, they mirror each other, that's when you're going to make the best decisions."

Here, per Inside Football's draft preview issue, are some Day 2 and 3 prospects who might make sense for the Giants.