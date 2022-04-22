New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Offensive Line
If Giants general manager Joe Schoen does nothing else next week when he goes on the clock for ihs first NFL draft calling the shots, he better have an answer to solve the great Offensive Line Mystery.
Fixing the Giants offensive line has been nothing short of an unsolvable riddle ever since the last of the great lines of 2006-2011 were among the franchise's pride and joy.
There have been attempts to maintain that status quo as set by those Giants offensive lines, but a highly questionable draft strategy in which the Giants failed to replenish the talent with premium draft assets--the team went three years in between drafting Will Beatty in the second round before adding Justin Pugh in the first round, and relied more on free agents and picks from the fourth round on--ended up costing them.
So too did investment in the wrong draft assets. Matt McCants never even made it to a regular-season game for the Giants, yet he went on to have a productive career with the Raiders. Picks like Eric Herman and James Brewer didn't develop either, forcing the Giants to rely more heavily on free agency.
Then there was also the coaching factor, as how else could one explain why McCants and first-round bust Ereck Flowers found new life with other teams or why Matt Peart, once healthy, struggled to beat out Nate Solder?
These factors all contributed to the downfall of perhaps one of, if not the most critical position group, as the more the offensive line struggled, the worse the offense became. That's why Schoen, who thus far has sought to staff the offensive line with mostly veterans, is fixated on finally getting this unit right.
"The offensive line is important," Schoen said, declining to rehash the recent history of the offensive line failures that preceded his arrival. "We tried through free agency with the resources we have to upgrade the offensive line the best we can. That will continue through the draft."
The team's failure to boost the offensive line is a big reason why three seasons later, the Giants still don't know precisely what they have in quarterback Daniel Jones. How could they if the young quarterback remains among the top pressured passers week after week in the league?
It's often been said that as the offensive line goes, so does the rest of the offense, and Schoen is fully aware of this as he faces some critical decisions regarding The futures of both Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.
"To get our best version of Saquon, Daniel, the entire offense, that's going to be very important to get that right, whether it's running the ball or pass protection. That will definitely be a priority," Schoen said.
But don't expect him to panic, and don't be utterly stunned if Schoen, who as Brandon Beane's right-hand man in Buffalo was part of a regime that in five drafts never selected an offensive lineman in the first round, has a different perceived value of who should be drafted at No. 5 and No. 7 overall.
"It's just the need, the value, where that is," he said. "You just got to make sure it mirrors up, or you're going to be in the same boat. If you try to force it, and it's not the right value, we're sitting up here next year saying the same thing: 'We needed a guard, so we reached for him, but the value wasn't right.'
"You have to make sure when those two meet, they mirror each other, that's when you're going to make the best decisions."
Here, per Inside Football's draft preview issue, are some Day 2 and 3 prospects who might make sense for the Giants.
OT Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)
Former TE transitioning to OT. Development prospect. Not very physical. Easy mover. Can really mirror. Good hand fight in retreat but lacks a real punch. Very mobile. Athletic. Great space mover. Very good balance. Classic left tackle size (6’7”-305) with natural strength. Needs to add to upper body. Plays high. Narrow-framed. Quick learner. Smart.
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (Ohio State)
College left tackle. Has a chance to stay there in pro’s. Could also transition inside. Has played on both sides of line. Versatile. Very good overall strength. Physical run blocker (6’5”-315). Bends knees. Long arms. Good mobility. Pass pro has some warts. Initial back pedal is good. Re-directs at top of set challenge him. Needs a better punch. Heavy feet.
OT Tyler Smith (Tulsa)
Has dominating talent. Size (6’6”-330). Lower body agility, upper body strength. Ridiculous power. Long arms. Really looks the OT part. Has some of best and worst film out there. Inconsistent. Impatient. Not a technician. Bit of a penalty magnet. Could move inside. Can pull and strike. Needs to find coaching and discipline. Doesn’t play “smart.”
OT Rasheed Walker (Penn State)
Has left tackle feet and size (6’6”-315). Long, active arms. Keeps arms very low off the snap, something that needs correcting. Mirrors very well. Needs more overall strength. Not a power player but good anchor. Wall-off run blocker. Very good in space. Good balance. Athletic. Experienced. Nimble. Can re-direct. Comfortable on the island. Good base. Strong hands. 2nd Round.
IOL Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)
One word: Tenacious. Center-only. Undersized (6’3”-290). Ex-wrestler. Ex-DL. Relentless. Second-level space monster. Plays with a nasty LB demeanor. Wins the leverage game. Very good balance. Latches onto defenders like a leech. Anchor is good but not great. Mobile. Smooth with re-direct. Lacks bulk and natural power. Very short arms. High IQ. Stays with speed.
IOL Luke Fortner (Kentucky)
Played OG, then C in 2021. Tall (6’5”-305), put together well. Still needs to add strength. Good handwork. Very quick off snap to gain position. Has footwork and balance to sustain. Very smart. Leader. Handling the bull rush can be problematic. May need a year. Good body control through contact. Good balance. Works well in space. Not a power guy. Positioning.
IOL Sean Rhyan (UCLA)
College left tackle who projects inside. 6’5”-320. Not an agility or quickness guy. Deliberate out of stance. Not light on his feet. Gets the job done. Tenacious. In-line appetite. Very good run, drive blocker. Has enough mobility to get out in space, but it’s rarely a smooth ride. Experienced. Good feel for angles. Patient. Strong. Powerful with hands. Plays high.
IOL Darian Kinnard (Kentucky)
College right tackle. Lacks edge-blocking tools. Power guard look. 6’5”-325. Plays a consistent power game. Thick all over. Mauler. Average balance. Sloppy footwork. Great anchor. Enough mobility for pulling. Lacks finesse. Not a technician. Knows angling and positioning. Does not re-direct well. Average in space. Phone booth ferocious. Experienced. Tough.
