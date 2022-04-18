New York Giants Countdown to the Draft: Which Offensive Tackle is Best Fit?

This year the Giants are staring at another draft stacked with highly-rated offensive tackles prospects, and there's a chance that the current holders of the fifth and seventh overall picks will have their pick of the top three prospects, Evan Neal of Alabama, Charles Cross of Mississippi State, and Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State.

So which of these three, again assuming all are on the board for the Giants at No. 5, will Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll believe fits this offense the best?

It's probably not best to ask the draft analysts because there doesn't seem to be a consensus. Each brings a little something different to the table, which means it could all boil down to a matter of taste for the Giants brass.

Let's look at the three guys that are likely at the top of the Giants' big board and discuss which one might be the best fit.