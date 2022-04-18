New York Giants Countdown to the Draft: Which Offensive Tackle is Best Fit?
When the Giants selected Andrew Thomas in 2019, they had their pick of the top tackles that have turned out to be some of the best in the NFL, like Jedrick Wills (Cleveland), Mekhi Becton (Jets, when healthy), and All-Pro Tristan Wirfs (Bucs).
This year the Giants are staring at another draft stacked with highly-rated offensive tackles prospects, and there's a chance that the current holders of the fifth and seventh overall picks will have their pick of the top three prospects, Evan Neal of Alabama, Charles Cross of Mississippi State, and Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State.
So which of these three, again assuming all are on the board for the Giants at No. 5, will Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll believe fits this offense the best?
It's probably not best to ask the draft analysts because there doesn't seem to be a consensus. Each brings a little something different to the table, which means it could all boil down to a matter of taste for the Giants brass.
Let's look at the three guys that are likely at the top of the Giants' big board and discuss which one might be the best fit.
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 310 lbs.
Exp: Two-year starter
Cross is the best pass blocker of the three tackles because he's had the most reps. He has spent the past two seasons at right tackle in Mike Leech's Air Raid offense--that's a baptism by fire if you consider the amount of pass-rushing talent from the SEC West alone.
Cross possesses the balance and footwork that allows him to defeat double moves and defensive line stunts. He also has strong hands and a great ability to anchor, which helps him neutralize defenders' bull rush.
He is a better athlete than many believed and possesses really good core strength, which allows him to keep good body positioning.
He does not have the best bend, nor is he consistent on his reach blocks, so those will be things he looks to improve at the next level.
Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 320 lbs.
Exp.: Two-year starter
Ekwonu is the most versatile offensive lineman in the draft, having skills and traits that translate well as a tackle or a guard in the NFL.
One of his best attributes is his aggressiveness. He is violent in the trenches, and once he gets his hands on a defender, he has bad intentions.
This makes him a plus in the run game, working on down blocks where he can collapse a side or kick blocks where he clears out the running lane. He can win on his base blocks and destroy linebackers at the second level.
Another great attribute of his is his athleticism. He is great in space. He climbs to the second and third levels with ease, he can neutralize speed rushers off the edge, and he brings life to the screen game.
His aggressiveness can sometimes get him in trouble, and he still needs improvement on his hand placement, but those issues will improve with coaching and reps.
Evan Neal, Alabama
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 350 lbs.
Exp.: Three-year Starter
Neal is a behemoth who has played multiple positions at the highest level with the most pressure. He has the most pedigree of the three tackles.
He lived up to the hype of being a top high school prospect and has been under the microscope his entire collegiate career. That level of competition will allow him to enter the NFL with an understanding of how to handle the pressure of the league.
He spent his first season at Alabama playing guard, and although he did a good job, it was clear that he was not a guard. He played his sophomore season at right tackle and junior season at left tackle.
He has great explosiveness, which allows him to be dominant in his run blocking and ideal as a point-of-attack blocker. He swallows defenders when he gets his hands on them.
He has great hand placement, and he understands how to reposition them. You can tell by his technique that he takes coaching well. His fundamentals are sound, and he can be consistent on a play-by-play basis.
His ability to control his weight will be something to watch at the next level, and not catching blocks in pass protection, especially against the bull rush.
And the Best Fit for the Giants Is?
The Giants will favor pass protection over run blocking, but they will also value versatility. Even with all of the veteran interior linemen they have signed, they know they will need long-term stability.
Ekwonu is the prospect that gives them everything they are looking for. The athleticism to be a plus pass protector, the aggressiveness in the run game, and the athleticism to work in open space.
The Giants would likely be happy with any of these three prospects, but if you were to catch them in an honest moment, they would probably admit that Ekwonu would be their first choice.
