New York Giants Draft Prospect: CB Mello Dotson, Kansas
Mello Dotson might not be the most athletic cornerback in this year's class, but he has some attributes that make him worth taking a flier on.
Mello Dotson, CB
- Height: 5’11 ⅞”
- Weight: 190 lbs
- Hand size: 8 ½”
- Arm length: 31 ⅝”
- Class: 5th-Year Senior
- School: Kansas
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he was the 191st-ranked recruit in his state and the 139th-graded CB during the 2020 cycle.
Dotson started three-and-a-half years for the Jayhawks with 2,732 total snaps and played over 700 snaps in each of the last three seasons; he also added 236 special teams snaps through his career.
Dotson allowed less than a 60% completion rate in the last two seasons. He did miss double-digit tackles in each of the last four seasons and finished his college career with a 19.1% missed tackle rate.
Dotson was honored as a Walter Camp Second Team All-American and an AP Third-Team All-American in 2024, while earning a spot on the First Team All-Big 12.
He was an honorable mention Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Dotson holds the Kansas’ school record for interceptions returned for a touchdown (4). His birth name is Ra’Mello Dotson. He was in attendance at the East-West Shrine Game.
Strengths
- Solid size for a cornerback with adequate length
- Adequate overall athlete with average short-area movement skills and speed
- Average burst on click & close – agility and COD is solid
- Solid overall jam ability in press – hand one-hand
- Will pester and reroute receivers up the stem
- Sufficient hip fluidity and center of gravity to quickly turn
- Very good technique vs. outside release when in soft-press – squeezes to the sideline with good positioning
- Enough coverage skills and athletic traits to plan man coverage
- Good reactive quickness, stays tight on quick cuts
- Good awareness in short-intermediate zones – (INT vs. TCU vs. 3x1 nub, No. 3 seam)
- Does a very good job closing width on deep routes when midpointing/in zone
- Takes good angles to the catch point on out breaking routes – does well to undercut
- Smart – sees the field and routes well
- Excellent ball skills and knack for finding the rock
- Does well when the football is in the air
- Good at timing his contact and playing through the catch point
- Will go for the strip when wrapping up as a tackler
- Understands defensive structure in run support – will force/contain well
- Positions himself well in run support – best when coming from depth
Weaknesses
- Is not a difference making athlete
- Can get back on his heels in press – could be more disciplined
- Feet in press aren’t polished – false steps
- Sub-optimal play strength
- Was bullied a bit by bigger receivers
- Is a wrap and hold on kind of tackler
- Frustrating missed tackles on the outside – needs to improve his location skills near the LOS
- Missed 19.1% of his tackles in college – several led to touchdowns
- Tackling has to improve
Summary
Mello Dotson is an experienced outside cornerback with good ball skills and a solid ability to process route concepts and react accordingly. He intercepted 12 passes in his career and took four of them to the house; his processing + average athletic traits offer him a possibility to find the field in the NFL.
However, Dotson’s athletic ability is not an asset, it’s just adequate; that, coupled with his marginal tackling and play strength, work against him and must improve.
Still, Dotson has enough coverage ability to warrant a look. He created plenty of turnovers in college and that’s a trait every team is looking to add, but there are areas of his game that need work. He’s a solid flier with special teams’ upside late in the draft.
GRADE: 6.12