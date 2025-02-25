Giants Country

New York Giants Draft Prospect: CB Mello Dotson, Kansas

Mello Dotson is a raw prospect who, with some additional development, could be a back-end of the depth chart type of cornerback.

Nick Falato

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mello Dotson might not be the most athletic cornerback in this year's class, but he has some attributes that make him worth taking a flier on.

dark. MORE. They Might Be Giants: 2025 Draft Prospect Scouting Reports. They Might Be Giants: 2025 Draft Prospect Scouting Reports

Mello Dotson, CB

  • Height: 5’11 ⅞” 
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • Hand size: 8 ½”
  • Arm length: 31 ⅝”
  • Class: 5th-Year Senior
  • School: Kansas
  • STATS

A former three-star recruit out of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he was the 191st-ranked recruit in his state and the 139th-graded CB during the 2020 cycle.  

Dotson started three-and-a-half years for the Jayhawks with 2,732 total snaps and played over 700 snaps in each of the last three seasons; he also added 236 special teams snaps through his career.

Dotson allowed less than a 60% completion rate in the last two seasons. He did miss double-digit tackles in each of the last four seasons and finished his college career with a 19.1% missed tackle rate.

Dotson was honored as a Walter Camp Second Team All-American and an AP Third-Team All-American in 2024, while earning a spot on the First Team All-Big 12. 

He was an honorable mention Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Dotson holds the Kansas’ school record for interceptions returned for a touchdown (4). His birth name is Ra’Mello Dotson. He was in attendance at the East-West Shrine Game.

Strengths

  • Solid size for a cornerback with adequate length
  • Adequate overall athlete with average short-area movement skills and speed
  • Average burst on click & close – agility and COD is solid 
  • Solid overall jam ability in press – hand one-hand
  • Will pester and reroute receivers up the stem
  • Sufficient hip fluidity and center of gravity to quickly turn
  • Very good technique vs. outside release when in soft-press – squeezes to the sideline with good positioning 
  • Enough coverage skills and athletic traits to plan man coverage
  • Good reactive quickness, stays tight on quick cuts
  • Good awareness in short-intermediate zones – (INT vs. TCU vs. 3x1 nub, No. 3 seam)
  • Does a very good job closing width on deep routes when midpointing/in zone
  • Takes good angles to the catch point on out breaking routes – does well to undercut 
  • Smart – sees the field and routes well 
  • Excellent ball skills and knack for finding the rock
  • Does well when the football is in the air
  • Good at timing his contact and playing through the catch point
  • Will go for the strip when wrapping up as a tackler
  • Understands defensive structure in run support – will force/contain well
  • Positions himself well in run support – best when coming from depth

Weaknesses

  • Is not a difference making athlete 
  • Can get back on his heels in press – could be more disciplined 
  • Feet in press aren’t polished – false steps
  • Sub-optimal play strength 
  • Was bullied a bit by bigger receivers 
  • Is a wrap and hold on kind of tackler
  • Frustrating missed tackles on the outside – needs to improve his location skills near the LOS
  • Missed 19.1% of his tackles in college – several led to touchdowns
  • Tackling has to improve
Mello Dotson
Arizona State receiver Melquan Stovall (5) attempts to catch a pass as Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) defends at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct 5, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Summary

Mello Dotson is an experienced outside cornerback with good ball skills and a solid ability to process route concepts and react accordingly. He intercepted 12 passes in his career and took four of them to the house; his processing + average athletic traits offer him a possibility to find the field in the NFL.

However, Dotson’s athletic ability is not an asset, it’s just adequate; that, coupled with his marginal tackling and play strength, work against him and must improve.

Still, Dotson has enough coverage ability to warrant a look. He created plenty of turnovers in college and that’s a trait every team is looking to add, but there are areas of his game that need work. He’s a solid flier with special teams’ upside late in the draft. 

GRADE: 6.12

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart
Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart / Nick Falato

Next. Draft Content. See All Our Draft Content Here. dark

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Nick Falato
NICK FALATO

Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to Giants Country, his work has appeared on SB Nation.

Home/Draft