New York Giants Draft Prospect: CB Nohl Williams, Cal
With the Giants needing a physical perimeter cornerback with size, length, and attitude in between the hash marks, Cal's Nohl Williams checks those boxes and more.
Nohl Williams, CB
- Height: 6’1
- Weight: 200 lbs
- Class: 5th Year Senior
- School: Cal
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Pacifica High School in Oxnard, California, where he was the 211th-ranked player from the state and the 191st-ranked CB. Williams initially attended UNLV for three seasons before transferring to CAL for his final two. He has played 3,328 defensive snaps in college.
Williams was named First-Team All-ACC after recording his seven interceptions, which led the FBS. He only allowed a 48.5% catch rate, which ranked fifth best in college football among CBs who played at least 80% of their team’s snaps. Williams attended the East-West Shrine Game and had a great week of practice.
Strengths
- Excellent fluid athlete with good overall size
- Oily hips that can open and shut – good feet!
- Changes direction well, stays low, with excellent agility
- Excellent burst and short-area quickness out of his breaks and downhill
- Good speed and acceleration; can swiftly stop/pivot
- A controlled and balanced mover in space – elite overall movement skills
- Has ELITE press-man reps
- Effective one-hand jam; quickly positions himself well
- Understands leverage and how to use the field to his advantage
- Solid feet and mirroring at the LOS in press
- Excellent press-man ability – stays in phase and in the hip of WRs
- Easily mirrors and matches WRs up their stems and through their break
- Quick click & close downhill
- Beautiful technique as inside press – squeezes WRs to the sideline and stays high (see Wake Forest interception, 2024)
- Jams and adjusts with incredible fluidity on outside curls from even or inside leverage
- Very good zone awareness and eyes
- Good positioning as a zone defender – reads 1 to 2, good spatial awareness, smash and similar situations
- Locates and tracks the football – has a WR mindset when attacking football
- Ball hawk – had 14 career INTs with 7 in 2024
- Disruptive and a nuisance at the catch point – good timing to get his hands into receivers' mits
- Significantly cleaned up his tackling in 2024 – missed 19.4% of tackles in 2023 and just 5.7% last season
- Good overall in run support and is not afraid to hit people
- Navigates traffic well around the LOS
- Elite play strength and confidence – did not allow massive Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor to bully him
- Chippy player – will jaw!
- Was very impressive at East-West practices
- Had a kick return for touchdown against UC Davis on pooch attempt – good with football in space
- He also had a pick-six against Miami and previously returned two fumble recoveries for TDs
Weaknesses
- Is physical but this can lead to flags – was penalized 17 times in college
- Older prospect
- Love his chippiness – is pugnacious and may take unwarranted penalties
Summary
Nohl Williams is a competitor with excellent press-man upside, good overall man coverage skills, and the spatial awareness, eyes, and reactive ability to thrive as a zone defender.
He understands leverage and positions himself well when mid-pointing – he does not panic and his confidence is evident beyond his constant jawing. Williams' ball skills and ability to attack the football are sensational.
Williams has solid hit-stick strength when coming downhill in the flat – he fires out of a cannon – and he was able to be more accurate with his tackle aiming points in space, which was a big problem in 2023.
He must be more disciplined with his hands; Williams can get grabby and overly physical, but I prefer that to a pusillanimous defender. Williams is not backing down from anything and he has the upside to be a lockdown press-man cornerback.
GRADE: 6.68