New York Giants Draft Prospect: DL Darius Alexander, Toledo
Darius Alexander, DL
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 310 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Toledo
College Stats
An under-recruited interior defensive lineman out of Wayne High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in the 2019 cycle. Alexander red shirt in his first season and played in 58 games over the following five seasons. He earned Third-Team All-MAC in 2023 and First-Team in 2024.
Alexander recorded 81 pressures over his final two seasons at Toledo with 50 STOPs over that same span. He missed 12.9% of his tackles in Vince Kehres’ defense. Alexander aligned all across the defensive front and frequently stunted (exchanged gaps) at the line of scrimmage; he constantly slanted and utilized his quick explosive first step.
Alexander made Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks List (The Athletic) in 2024. According to Feldman, Alexander benched 400 pounds and clocked 20 miles per hour with over a 30-inch vertical. Alexander’s top play speed in 2024 was 17.7 MPH. He will be in attendance at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Excellent athlete with a big well-rounded frame and long arms
- Explosive player with solid footwork and change of direction
- Good quickness off the line of scrimmage when he times the snap well
- Very good lateral agility – steps outside his frame with quick jump inside in 1v1
- Has a quality first three steps when he penetrates
- Solid center of gravity WHEN he shoots gaps
- Does well to dip his shoulder, bend, and present his numbers square to RB when slanting
- Excellent run defender in 1v1 situations – possesses raw power
- Has a gravitational pull around him as a run defender – finds ways to corral RBs when engaged in a block
- Slides around blocks and locates the ball carrier well through trash
- Quick and efficient hands as a pass rusher – VIOLENT MITS
- Hands carry a heavy pop on contact
- Quickly sheds blocks at the point of attack on the LOS
- Disengages with strong hands – quickly finds ball carrier
- Does well to work down the LOS in pursuit – good backside defender
- Excellent overall strength and force into contact
- Strong upper-body when rushing
- Combines push-pull, swim, and spin moves with very good quickness when snap is timed well
- Flashed speed to power conversion
- Can create interior pressure with finesse or power moves
- Good awareness and mental processing
- If stopped as pass rusher, will quickly get his hands in the air
- Impressive interception as a spy that he housed (Q4 8:01 3rd & 6 vs. Pitt)
- Elite competitive toughness – always hustling
- Although he went to a small-school, his 2024 Mississippi State and Pitt tape was impressive
- Versatile – can play across the DL
Weaknesses
- Pad level tends to rise – must keep his center of gravity lower
- Doesn’t maximize his length
- Does not always time the snap well
- Could lock out better against the run
- Washed by down blocks vs. run – also due to slanting style of defense
- Doesn’t anchor at at a sufficient level vs. double-teams
- Small-school reality may be used against him
- Much older prospect
Summary
Darius Alexander is an excellent small-school prospect who could shoot up the draft boards with a quality Reese’s Senior Bowl event. His violent hands will allow him to quickly shed blocks at the point of attack while doing an excellent job locating the running back at the line of scrimmage.
Alexander is good in pursuit down the line of scrimmage and his quickness allows him to penetrate easily while slanting.
He is efficient with his hands and flashed speed to power as a rusher. He could earn snaps as a third-down rusher and can play across the line of scrimmage. He’s a strong player, albeit his upper-body strength is more of an asset than his lower body.
Alexander is a good run defender, but his pad level led to struggles against double teams. Overall, his floor is a quality depth piece with upside in year one. With the correct coaching in the right scheme, he could develop into a penetrating starter. He may be a value in the draft on day three.
GRADE: 6.29