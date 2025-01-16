New York Giants Draft Prospect: IDL Yahya Black, Iowa
Welcome to our New York Giants draft prospect profiles. Every day, we'll have a profile of a draft prospect in different positions whose skill set could fit what the Giants are looking for.
Yahya Black, IDL
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 317 lbs
- Class: 5th-Year Senior
- School: Iowa
- Stats
A former four-star recruit out of Marshall High School in Marshall, Minnesota, where he was the second recruit in his state and the 14th athlete in the 2020 recruiting class. Black redshirt after four games as a freshman; he added weight and became a full-time starter in his final two seasons on campus, earning an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten team.
Black mostly played inside of the 4i-shade for the Hawkeyes, specifically 1-T, 2i, and 3-T. He had 11 pressures on 290 pass-rushing reps in 2024. He recorded 40 total pressures in his five seasons at Iowa. His missed tackle rate was just 8.7%. Black will be in attendance at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Massive, long frame – thick long arms
- Wide hips and thick legs
- Plays with solid pad level for his size
- Enough speed/strength to beat reach blocks to the play-side.
- Excellent vs. 1-on-1 base blocks – quickly establishes control at the POA
- Very good overall run defender
- Very good torque and play strength
- Excellent strength overall
- Does well to leverage his run responsibility – good eyes/adapts well
- Crafty hands to separate – excellent grip strength
- Powerful hands at the point of attack – carries a pop!
- Dangerous push-pull move to separate
- Quickly locks out and gets his eyes on the ball-carrier
- Can take on double-teams and anchor down
- Solid body control to twist off double-teams into gaps
- Adequate bull-rush and powerful hands as a pass rusher
- Has good hand usage as a pass rusher to separate
- Excellent processing – played well within Iowa’s system
- Wide tackle radius
Weaknesses
- Not overly explosive
- Has some stiffness
- First step lacks quickness – marginal gap penetrator
- Slow feet
- Limited pass rushing upside due to lack of twitch – a bit lumbering
- Lacks the juice to be a threat as a pass-rusher
- Can anchor down but did find his way to the deck from clean DTs
Summary
Yahya Black is an excellent – fundamentally sound – run defender who executed his assignments well within Iowa’s defensive structure. His good physicality and length allowed him to lock blockers out and anchor well at the point of attack; he possesses crafty hands to quickly separate while doing an adequate job locating the ball carrier near his gap responsibility. His size and run-defending prowess allow him to operate as a 1T in an EVEN front or an ODD front 4i-T.
He’s a valuable asset but lacks the juice and athletic ability to be an impact player in passing situations. He separates well with precise hands but lacks the short-area quickness and twitch to threaten consistently, nor does he stress the pocket consistently with his bull rush.
Overall, Black will quickly earn snaps on early downs and make impact plays as a smart run defender who eats space and dictates at the line of scrimmage. The Giants could use a player like him on day three.
GRADE: 6.28