New York Giants Draft Prospect: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
Carson Schwesinger offers value-added on special teams.
Carson Schwesinger, LB
- Height: 6’2 ½”
- Weight: 242 lbs
- Class: RS-Junior
- School: UCLA
- Hand size: 9 ¼”
- Arm length: 31 ⅝”
- Vertical Jump: 39 ½”
- Bench Press: 20 reps
- STATS
A former ZERO star recruit – a walk on – at UCLA from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California. Schwesinger recorded 268 tackles over his four years playing varsity in high school while also catching 115 passes for 1,670 yards with ten touchdowns.
He walked on to UCLA, was redshirted in 2021, and as a special teams’ player and reserve linebacker in 2022 and 2023.
Then 2024 arrived. Schwesinger played in 12 games, starting 10 of them and was a First-Team All-American (AP) and was a Butkus Award Finalist and the Burlsworth Trophy. He was First-Team All-Big Ten and led the nation with 90 solo tackles.
He was named a team captain heading into the 2024 season. He was invited to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl but he could not participate. He did, however, perform the vertical jump and bench press at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, but a minor hamstring injury prevented him from doing other tests.
Strengths
- Excellent size with long legs and good thickness
- Super quick athlete with elite explosiveness downhill
- Sideline-to-sideline range with elite smooth acceleration
- Very good agility and change of direction
- Fluid athlete who maneuvers in space very well
- Everything about Schwesinger is fast
- Elite play speed – instincts + processing + athletic ability
- Excellent processing to see plays and react
- Routinely beats offensive lineman to their landmarks
- Understands angles as a run defender
- Excellent run defense outside the numbers
- Very good run defense in the tackle box
- Solid overall stack & shed ability
- Good overall play strength
- Excellent tackler with crushing hits – physical
- Violent at the point of contact – wraps up/drives through
- Drops weight and breaks down well to come square
- Good coverage feel – zone awareness/discipline
- Good understanding of space in coverage – route recognition!
- Asset as a blitzer – rushed the passer with force
- Elite motor
- Excellent special teams background
Weaknesses
- One year of production
- Not the longest player – stack & shed when engaged is not elite
- Ran himself out of plays – sometimes too quick for his own good
- Instincts and anticipation was used against him via misdirections
Summary
Carson Schwesinger is a rare find; a walk on prospect with just one year of true playing experience, yet he processes and plays like a four-year starter and he has elite athletic traits to maximize what’s between his ears. He’s slippery when penetrating, with an ability to coordinate his feet/hands/and shoulders – while square – to dip underneath blocks and present his numbers to a target.
Schwesinger has true sideline-to-sideline range and a motor that rarely needs fuel. He only had one year of production and can be overly aggressive at times, but he’s an ideal 4-3 WILL linebacker with upside to play other positions at the second level. His ability to fluidly cover ground with quickness in any direction while staying disciplined with his eyes are traits that will lead to an immediate impact at the next level. He’s a very fun player to watch.
GRADE: 6.89