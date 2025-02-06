Giants Country

New York Giants Draft Prospect: OG Hayden Conner, Texas

Hayden Conner has excelled in zone-heavy systems.

Nick Falato

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Hayden Conner (76) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Hayden Conner (76) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Hayden Conner is a cerebral type who is skilled at handling complex blocking schemes and is a technician when it comes to pass protection.

dark. MORE. They Might Be Giants: 2025 Draft Prospect Scouting Reports. They Might Be Giants: 2025 Draft Prospect Scouting Reports

Hayden Conner

  • Height: 6’5
  • Weight: 320 lbs
  • Class: Senior
  • School: Texas

A former three-star recruit out of Taylor High School in Katy, Texas, where he was the 99th-ranked player in his draft class (2021) and the 56th overall OT prospect. Through his four years at Texas, Conner played 2,916 of his 3,009 total snaps at left guard; he started next to Kelvin Banks Jr. for three of those seasons.

Conner allowed five sacks and 42 total pressures throughout his collegiate career. He started 42 of 51 total games and was a Joe Moore semifinalist the last two seasons. Conner was integral to the dominant offensive line of the Texas Longhorns over the last two seasons. 

Conner was also a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Award, which commends a college football player’s excellence on and off the field and in the classroom. Conner was at the East-West Shrine Game in late January. 

Strengths

  • Excellent size and frame
  • Good athlete who can open his hips – sufficiently fluid
  • Can reset and sink his hips when necessary to establish optimal leverage
  • Solid overall change of direction, agility, and burst
  • Quick bucket step to block the backside or pull
  • Balanced player who can quickly change positioning and adjust with solid ability to stay low
  • Good pop on contact in the run game – heavy hands!
  • Does well to sustain and either assume/climb on double teams
  • Mean streak with solid overall play strength 
  • Solid strength in his upper and lower body
  • Drives feet through contact at the POA
  • Has good finishing ability and active eyes in pass protection 
  • Solid overall hand usage and ability to handle counters
  • Very smart with active eyes – always looking for work
  • Rarely misjudges an assignment 
  • Revered in his locker room for his personality

Weaknesses

  • Not the most fluid at locating in space despite solid movement skills
  • Has solid strength but is not dominate 
  • Loses technique as a run blocker – lunges and slides off blocks; chest over toes too frequently
Texas Longhorns left guard Hayden Conner
Nov 23, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns left guard Hayden Conner (76) during pregame against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

Summary

I enjoyed Hayden Conner’s film and his overall ability, relative to the lack of buzz around him as a player. He’s got a mean streak and plays with sufficient strength and impressive processing – you rarely find him fooled or misjudging an assignment based on a late alignment shift.

He’s capable as both a run and pass blocker, albeit he’s not dominant with either. His hands can use some refinement but they’re heavy and there’s a lot of potential in his mits.

He won’t be a top selection or anything, but Conner is the exact player I hope to see the New York Giants take a swing on early in day three.

GRADE: 6.18

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart
Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart / Nick Falato

Next. Draft Content. See All Our Draft Content Here. dark

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Nick Falato
NICK FALATO

Nick Falato is co-host of the Big Blue Banter podcast. In addition to Giants Country, his work has appeared on SB Nation.

Home/Draft