New York Giants Draft Prospect: OG Hayden Conner, Texas
Hayden Conner is a cerebral type who is skilled at handling complex blocking schemes and is a technician when it comes to pass protection.
Hayden Conner
- Height: 6’5
- Weight: 320 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Texas
A former three-star recruit out of Taylor High School in Katy, Texas, where he was the 99th-ranked player in his draft class (2021) and the 56th overall OT prospect. Through his four years at Texas, Conner played 2,916 of his 3,009 total snaps at left guard; he started next to Kelvin Banks Jr. for three of those seasons.
Conner allowed five sacks and 42 total pressures throughout his collegiate career. He started 42 of 51 total games and was a Joe Moore semifinalist the last two seasons. Conner was integral to the dominant offensive line of the Texas Longhorns over the last two seasons.
Conner was also a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Award, which commends a college football player’s excellence on and off the field and in the classroom. Conner was at the East-West Shrine Game in late January.
Strengths
- Excellent size and frame
- Good athlete who can open his hips – sufficiently fluid
- Can reset and sink his hips when necessary to establish optimal leverage
- Solid overall change of direction, agility, and burst
- Quick bucket step to block the backside or pull
- Balanced player who can quickly change positioning and adjust with solid ability to stay low
- Good pop on contact in the run game – heavy hands!
- Does well to sustain and either assume/climb on double teams
- Mean streak with solid overall play strength
- Solid strength in his upper and lower body
- Drives feet through contact at the POA
- Has good finishing ability and active eyes in pass protection
- Solid overall hand usage and ability to handle counters
- Very smart with active eyes – always looking for work
- Rarely misjudges an assignment
- Revered in his locker room for his personality
Weaknesses
- Not the most fluid at locating in space despite solid movement skills
- Has solid strength but is not dominate
- Loses technique as a run blocker – lunges and slides off blocks; chest over toes too frequently
Summary
I enjoyed Hayden Conner’s film and his overall ability, relative to the lack of buzz around him as a player. He’s got a mean streak and plays with sufficient strength and impressive processing – you rarely find him fooled or misjudging an assignment based on a late alignment shift.
He’s capable as both a run and pass blocker, albeit he’s not dominant with either. His hands can use some refinement but they’re heavy and there’s a lot of potential in his mits.
He won’t be a top selection or anything, but Conner is the exact player I hope to see the New York Giants take a swing on early in day three.
GRADE: 6.18