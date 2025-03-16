New York Giants Draft Prospect: OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Jonah Savaiinaea has an intriguing skillset with extensive experience playing primarily on the right side of the offensive line. Could he be a potential replacement for the right tackle if the Giants don't re-sign Jermaine Eluemunor?
Jonah Savaiinaea, OL
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 324 lbs
- Class: Junior
- School: Arizona
- Hand size: 10 ¼”
- Arm length: 33 ⅞”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.95s
- 10-yard-split: 1.72s
- Vertical Jump: 29”
- Broad Jump: 8’10”
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.66s
A former three-star recruit out of St. Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was the third overall Hawaiian recruit and the 21st-ranked interior offensive lineman during the 2022 cycle. Savaiinaea played 2,418 snaps through his collegiate career with 1,057 at right tackle, 985 at right guard, and 345 at left tackle, all in 2024.
He was an honorable mention All-Big-12 selection in 2024 and All-Pac-12 in 2023, and he was honored as a freshman all-American in 2022, per the FWAA. PFF also named him an All-First-Team True Freshman in 2022.
Savaiinaea allowed just 15 pressures and four sacks in 2024, while playing left tackle through large portions of the season for the first time.
He allowed 45 pressures and eight sacks in his career, with five penalties. PFF graded him out well as a pass protector. He’s receiving questions on his ability to play tackle in the NFL, although his resume suggests he should receive a shot.
Strengths
- Dense trunk with excellent thickness throughout his body
- Good acceleration when he gets moving
- Maintains low center of gravity into contact – maximizes strength
- Excellent overall play strength
- Stays square to target with quick and varied punches
- Massive hands that act as vice grips
- Better feet than expected – smooth vertical and 45 sets
- Quick jump set from tackle to engage and control
- Solid adjustments with his hands – solid jolt in his hands
- Mauler mentality – brings power to the POA
- Displaces defenders in the run game
- Redirects weight well for a larger offensive linemen
- Good force into contact when COMBO – solid ability to get up to second level
- DUO threat on the LOS due to vertical displacement
- Gets feet underneath him and rolls his hips through contact
- Keeps feet churning through the whistle to displace
- Harrasses DL as backside zone blocker
- Sufficient kicking into space and locating threats
- Good overall in pass protection
- Solid overall anchor
- Active feet + wide body creates LARGE framing of block
- Snatch & traps long arm attempts
- Solid awareness to understand pressures concepts/twists
- Experience starting at three different positions over three years
Weaknesses
- Only adequate foot speed and lateral agility – speed could give him issues
- Sub-optimal burst and explosiveness in kick-slide
- Loses center of gravity and lunges as play persists
- Did not consistently match speed up the arc against quicker EDGE rushers
- Wide angled rushers may give him trouble at OT
- Concerns about speed may kick him inside at the next level
Summary
Jonah Savaiinaea is a strong player with good—albeit slower—feet in pass protection, the necessary power to displace in DUO, and the processing to sufficiently play as a zone blocker.
He moved surprisingly well when kicked out into space, with an intimidating head of steam; however, his overall foot speed and lateral movement skills are less than average for an offensive tackle.
Overall, he’s a good run blocker and a smooth pass protector who is a bit limited athletically. He readjusts himself well to match counters in pass protection with a solid overall anchor and better-than-expected lower-body flexion for a player of his size.
Still, he may be kicked inside to guard, but he deserves a shot to try and thrive at tackle; he would just need to excel with framing to account for wide-edge rushers.
GRADE: 6.24